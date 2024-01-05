Ex-Manchester United man Bastian Schweinsteiger snubs Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City as he makes bold Premier League title prediction

Former Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger reckons Aston Villa will pip Liverpool, Arsenal, and Manchester City to the Premier League title.

Schweinsteiger gave his prediction for some of the major trophies on offer for both clubs and countries this year. The Germany legend has tipped England to win the European Championships in the summer as well as Bayern Munich to win the UEFA Champions League.

However, the iconic midfielder's most intriguing prediction was his take on how the Premier League campaign will pan out. He boldly backed Villa to beat Arsenal, Liverpool, and City to the title in a video released on his X account.

The Villains have been this season's surprise package, with Unai Emery overseeing an incredible campaign thus far. His side sit second in the league, just three points behind leaders Liverpool after 20 games played.

City are also looking to become the first club in English football history to win four titles in a row. Pep Guardiola's Cityzens are still well and truly in the race, sitting third, five points behind Jurgen Klopp's Merseysiders, and with a game in hand.

Arsenal were top of the Premier League until they suffered a collapse during December. Mikel Arteta's men have lost three of their last five games, leaving them fourth, five points behind Liverpool.

Sergio Aguero named Manchester United over Arsenal and Liverpool as Manchester City's biggest threat

Sergio Aguero isn't ruling Manchester United out of the race.

Sergio Aguero knows all about winning Premier League titles, doing so on five occasions during his time at City. The Argentine icon's spell with the Cityzens often saw him waging war with cross-city rivals Manchester United.

City's all-time record goalscorer reckons the Red Devils are still one of his former club's biggest threats. He said (via Manchester Evening News):

"You can never sleep on Man United at this stage of the season. They are one of the biggest threats to Man City’s Premier League title."

Manchester United have made a disappointing start to the season, sitting eighth after 20 games played. Erik ten Hag's men have won 10 and lost nine of those games and many are not only ruling them out of the title race but also the top-four hunt.

Liverpool are currently best set to challenge City for the title and Klopp knows how to get the job done. The German guided the Anfield giants to their first Premier League title back in 2020.

Arsenal were the Cityzens' challengers last season, and they held an eight-point lead over Guardiola's men at the turn of 2022. But, the wheels came off in the latter stages of the season and they finished five points behind the eventual champions.