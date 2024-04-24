Ex-Manchester United and Man City ace Carlos Tevez rushed to hospital, club release statement on his condition

Former Manchester United and Manchester City forward Carlos Tevez has been rushed to the hospital due to chest pain. His current club Independiente, which the former player now manages, have released a statement regarding his health situation.

The Argentine club revealed that the forward had to be hospitalized due to chest pain. The statement read (via Sport Bible):

“Our coach, Carlos Tevez, went to the La Trinidad Hospital in San Isidro with chest pain. They carried out the corresponding tests and they were satisfactory. Today he will continue with a series of tests scheduled in advance as part of a general check-up. Carlos Tevez will be hospitalised as a precaution until the corresponding tests are completed.”

The legendary Argentine forward made a big name for himself at Boca Juniors and Corinthians in South America before moving to the Premier League with West Ham United. After a contract situation regarding his ownership between the Hammers and the Red Devils, he ended up moving to Old Trafford on loan for two years.

He then went on to play for Manchester City for four seasons after his loan deal at Manchester United was not made permanent. He scored a total of 84 goals in 201 appearances in England. Tevez subsequently moved on to Juventus to play in the Serie A. Eventually, he returned to Boca Juniors, with a short stint with Chinese giants Shanghai Shenhua.

Former Manchester United striker Carlos Tevez discusses managing Independiente

Carlos Tevez decided to go into management after he retired in 2022. He began his coaching career with Rosario Central, before moving to Independiente, where he has managed since 2023.

However, it raised a bit of a riot, as the former forward had notably enjoyed an impressive career with boyhood club Boca Juniors, who are Independiente's rivals. He spoke about his decision to join the club, telling the press that he did not join the club for "the money", but because he had "the balls to take it." He further added (via Manchester Evening News):

“I fully believe in my ability. I put my career as a coach at stake here. You have to take off your dancing shoes, put on your trainers and get stuck in."

After joining the club, the former Manchester United man notably signed up a school teacher as part of his staff in order to improve his players' educational backgrounds. He said (via Manchester Evening News):

“That is poverty. We can help the kid with food and a lot of things but studying, knowing how to defend himself, reading what he is signing, not getting screwed.”