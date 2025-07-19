Ex-Manchester United star Chicharito tells women to stop ‘eradicating masculinity’ and embrace cleaning, maintaining home

Former Manchester United forward Javier Hernandez 'Chicharito' has sparked widespread outrage following his comments about the role of women in the society. The Guadalajara striker is currently based in Mexico, having secured a move back to his native country after numerous stints abroad.

The ex-Real Madrid and Los Angeles Galaxy star took to Instagram to hit out at societal gender roles and make comments about the situation of male-female relationships. He also accused men of failing in their duties towards women and pointed out that masculinity is being eradicated.

"Women, you are failing. You are eradicating masculinity by making society hypersensitive. Embrace your feminine energy: nurturing, caring, receiving, multiplying, cleaning, maintaining the home, which is the most precious place for us men. Do not be afraid to be women, to allow yourselves to be led by a man who only wants to see you happy, because we do not know heaven without you. Holding yourselves responsible for your energy is also a way of loving you.

Men, we are failing in the lack of commitment, putting our partners last, not keeping our word, and not prioritizing habits to become admirable. I understand that we are afraid to speak and truly express what we feel because they are trying to eradicate masculinity, since in certain cases of the past, feminine energy was suppressed, but many of us are here wanting to love you, take care of you, respect you, and provide for you. But you women must learn to honour masculinity."

Javier Hernandez spent five years at Manchester United between 2010 and 2015, winning two Premier League titles. The Mexican national also featured for West Ham United and Bayer Leverkusen, as well as Sevilla, during his time in Europe.

Hernandez is the all-time top scorer for El Tri, Mexico's senior national team, with 52 goals in 109 appearances for the reigning Gold Cup champions. The 37-year-old is one of three Mexican players to score in three different editions of the FIFA World Cup.

Manchester United duo set to miss out on Leeds United friendly

Manchester United's first-team have flown out to Stockholm for their first pre-season friendly against Leeds United without two of their stars. Striker Joshua Zirkzee and goalkeeper Andre Onana were left behind in Carrington as Ruben Amorim's squad travelled to Sweden.

Onana suffered a hamstring strain in training last week, leading him to be ruled out of the start of pre-season. Similarly, Zirkzee is carrying a small problem and will not feature against the newly-promoted side in the friendly.

Both Zirkzee and Onana are expected to join the club when they fly to the United States to take part in the Premier League Summer Series. Manchester United will face West Ham, Bournemouth, and Everton in the USA before returning to face Fiorentina at Old Trafford.

