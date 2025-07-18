Manchester United step up interest in signing £17 million-rated Belgian goalkeeper after injury to Andre Onana: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly identified Royal Antwerp goalkeeper Senne Lammens as a possible replacement for Andre Onana. The Cameroonian goalkeeper is out with a hamstring injury, forcing the Red Devils to explore options in the market.

Ad

According to talkSPORT, Royal Antwerp want £17 million for their goalkeeper, who conceded just 32 goals in 30 league matches (excluding playoff phase) last season. Manchester United see Lammens as an ideal long-term option, who can also cover for Onana in the next six to eight weeks.

The 23-year-old spoke about the interest from Manchester United in February and admitted that it was a special feeling. He added that the real question will be answered in the summer if the clubs follow up after sending scouts, and said (via Daily Express):

Ad

Trending

"The first time I heard it, I thought 'wow', immediately a world team that follows you. That is special. Those top clubs have so many scouts and follow so many players. So it doesn't have to mean anything yet. It will only become clear in the summer whether anything will come of it. But of course, it is only positive."

Ad

Manchester United have also been linked with Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. The Red Devils learnt of a secret release clause this week that could help them sign the FIFA World Cup winner for just £22 million this summer.

Manchester United urged to replace Andre Onana by Paul Parker

Paul Parker spoke to SpilXperten earlier this year and claimed that Manchester United should sign a new goalkeeper. However, he was unsure whether the club would be willing to spend on a shot-stopper as they needed to prioritize other positions.

Ad

He said:

"In an ideal world, Man United should buy a new goalkeeper to replace Onana. He's just not good enough, and I don't think he even looks like a goalkeeper at all. The problem is probably that the goalkeeper position won't be a priority for a new signing, as there are so many other issues in other positions that need strengthening. I can't help but think about why the club let David De Gea go."

Ad

"It was a really disgraceful way they parted with him after he was named Player of the Year three times in a row, and right now, it looks even more ridiculous because his replacement is so useless. Another thing I really don't like about Onana is his mentality. It doesn't seem to bother him when Manchester United concedes a goal. You never see him standing there shouting or scolding his defense, like De Gea or Peter Schmeichel always did. For them, keeping a clean sheet was a matter of life and death. It meant everything to them."

Andre Onana was ruled out for six to eight weeks following a hamstring injury on his return to pre-season training earlier this month. The Mirror have since reported that the injury is not as serious as feared and he could be back on the pitch sooner than expected.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More