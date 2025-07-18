Manchester United step up interest in signing £17 million-rated Belgian goalkeeper after injury to Andre Onana: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly identified Royal Antwerp goalkeeper Senne Lammens as a possible replacement for Andre Onana. The Cameroonian goalkeeper is out with a hamstring injury, forcing the Red Devils to explore options in the market.
According to talkSPORT, Royal Antwerp want £17 million for their goalkeeper, who conceded just 32 goals in 30 league matches (excluding playoff phase) last season. Manchester United see Lammens as an ideal long-term option, who can also cover for Onana in the next six to eight weeks.
The 23-year-old spoke about the interest from Manchester United in February and admitted that it was a special feeling. He added that the real question will be answered in the summer if the clubs follow up after sending scouts, and said (via Daily Express):
"The first time I heard it, I thought 'wow', immediately a world team that follows you. That is special. Those top clubs have so many scouts and follow so many players. So it doesn't have to mean anything yet. It will only become clear in the summer whether anything will come of it. But of course, it is only positive."
Manchester United have also been linked with Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. The Red Devils learnt of a secret release clause this week that could help them sign the FIFA World Cup winner for just £22 million this summer.
Manchester United urged to replace Andre Onana by Paul Parker
Paul Parker spoke to SpilXperten earlier this year and claimed that Manchester United should sign a new goalkeeper. However, he was unsure whether the club would be willing to spend on a shot-stopper as they needed to prioritize other positions.
He said:
"In an ideal world, Man United should buy a new goalkeeper to replace Onana. He's just not good enough, and I don't think he even looks like a goalkeeper at all. The problem is probably that the goalkeeper position won't be a priority for a new signing, as there are so many other issues in other positions that need strengthening. I can't help but think about why the club let David De Gea go."
"It was a really disgraceful way they parted with him after he was named Player of the Year three times in a row, and right now, it looks even more ridiculous because his replacement is so useless. Another thing I really don't like about Onana is his mentality. It doesn't seem to bother him when Manchester United concedes a goal. You never see him standing there shouting or scolding his defense, like De Gea or Peter Schmeichel always did. For them, keeping a clean sheet was a matter of life and death. It meant everything to them."
Andre Onana was ruled out for six to eight weeks following a hamstring injury on his return to pre-season training earlier this month. The Mirror have since reported that the injury is not as serious as feared and he could be back on the pitch sooner than expected.