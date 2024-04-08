Ex-Manchester United star David De Gea reacts hilariously after Spanish outlet suggests he can earn millions through OnlyFans

Former Manchester United star David De Gea reacted hilariously to a report claiming he would earn millions if he joined OnlyFans.

OnlyFans is a subscription-based platform where creators usually put out exclusive content for their subscribers. According to Spanish outlet La Razon, ticket-selling website SeatPick.com compiled Instagram data to analyze how much out-of-contract footballers would earn if they joined OnlyFans.

De Gea, who left Manchester United as a free agent last summer, topped the list, with the report claiming he could earn up to €2.5 million a month on OnlyFans. The Spaniard stumbled upon the report online and shared a screenshot of it with the caption:

"I'm wasting my time [2x laugh-cry emojis]"

Check out De Gea's Instagram story below:

De Gea left Old Trafford at the end of last season after spending 12 years at Manchester United, where he made 545 appearances and recorded a club-record 190 clean sheets. Despite being linked to several clubs since then, the 33-year-old is still without a club.

De Gea notably pocketed €375,000 per week at Manchester United, making him the club's highest-paid player in the 2022-23 season (via Spotrac).

Former Manchester United star David De Gea linked with surprise Arsenal transfer - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly considering David De Gea as one of the potential options to replace Aaron Ramsdale next season.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes.net, Aaron Ramsdale could leave the club this summer after being displaced by David Raya in Mikel Arteta's starting XI. The 25-year-old Englishman, who has just over two years left on his contract, has played just twice in the league since gameweek four.

Raya continues to be Arteta's main man between the sticks and Arsenal are expected to make his move permanent for £27 million this summer. The Gunners could, hence, be in a position where they need to find a quality backup for Raya in the summer.

De Gea has emerged as an option, although the report mentions that his wage demands could be too high for Arsenal to meet.

Poll : Does David De Gea still have what it takes to play for a top-six PL club? Yes No 1 votes View Discussion