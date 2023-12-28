Ex-Manchester United star David de Gea reacts on social media as Cristiano Ronaldo stars for Al-Nassr in 5-2 win over Al-Ittihad

Former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea recently took to social media to react to Cristiano Ronaldo's post after he steered Al-Nassr to a comfortable 5-2 win over Al-Ittihad on Tuesday (December 26).

Ronaldo scored twice in Al-Nassr's victory (19', 68') as Al-Ittihad were reduced to 10 men in the second half after Fabinho was sent off. Other goals were scored by Anderson Talisca (38') and Sadio Mane (75', 82').

After the match, the Portuguese forward took to Instagram and uploaded a post where he congratulated Al-Nassr for the victory.

He captioned the post:

"Important win! We're not stopping!"

Later, Ronaldo's former Manchester United teammate, David de Gea, reacted to the post.

David de Gea's comment

He commented:

"Animal"

David de Gea's contract with Manchester United expired earlier this summer, and he is currently a free agent. In the last few months, he has been linked with a move to various European clubs.

Moreover, a few weeks ago, it was stated that he could potentially return to Manchester United as a replacement for Andre Onana, who had a horrible time in the UEFA Champions League with the Red Devils, where he conceded 15 goals.

Premier League legend urges former Manchester United star David de Gea to join Newcastle United

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer urged former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea to join the Magpies.

While speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, the former English forward claimed that Newcastle United currently needs a goalkeeper. As a result, Shearer thinks that signing the Spanish goalkeeper on a free transfer would be a great move for the club. He said:

"Yeah, I would. I think Newcastle need a goalkeeper, and De Gea is out there. I know the salary would be huge but they wouldn’t have to pay a fee for him."

Earlier this month, Newcastle's first-choice goalkeeper Nick Pope dislocated his shoulder against Manchester United. Due to the injury, the Englishman has been ruled out for four months. Since Pope's injury, the Magpies have lost four out of their five matches.

The signing of David de Gea will bring experience to the playing XI. The Spanish goalkeeper played 545 matches for Manchester United across 12 seasons, where he kept 190 clean sheets.