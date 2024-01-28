Ex-Manchester United star in hot water after worrying start to life at new club: Reports

Manchester United youngster Hannibal Mejbri found himself in hot water at Sevilla, soon after joining the club on loan. Manager Quique Sanchez Flores said that the Tunisian midfielder would not be considered for selection. However, he was later named in their squad to face Osasuna on Saturday, January 28.

Mejbri reportedly turned down the opportunity to remain in the Premier League with Everton in favor of Sevilla. The 21-year-old made his La Liga debut as a substitute in his side's 5-1 humbling against Girona on Saturday, January 21.

However, he was then left out of the squad for his side's midweek Copa Del Rey clash against Atletico Madrid. Hannibal was initially not listed in the Sevilla squad to face Osasuna in La Liga. The manager clarified the situation, claiming the player did not seem to appreciate the size of the club, and a decision was reached to give him some space.

"After being with him, talking to him and having seen his first minutes in Girona, we are going to give him the necessary space to understand where he is, that he is at Sevilla and what it means," Sanchez Flores told the press (via Manchester Evenning News).

He added:

"He has to know where he is and we want to see him. We have spoken with him and we believe that he has to have some time to learn, we wanted to give him space, time for him to see things from the outside and then he will return to the squad.

"In the end they are kids who have come and suddenly land in a huge club like Sevilla in circumstances of maximum demand. And they need a bit of location. And that location may be seen better from the outside than from the inside. You should take a step to understand what we want.

"Let's see if the boy applies himself and I think that in the end he will understand perfectly what we want."

Hannibal scored once in 10 appearances for Manchester United this season. He turned down an opportunity to represent Tunisia, who crashed out of the group stage at the AFCON this month in favor of establishing himself at Sevilla.

Manchester United set for Andre Onana's return

Goalkeeper Andre Onana is set to return to Manchester United following his brief sojourn in Cote d'Ivoire for the AFCON. The Cameroon international was part of his country's squad that were eliminated from the Round of 16 by Nigeria.

Onana was late to arrive in the West African nation, having chosen to play for the Red Devils on January 14. He did not play in Cameroon's first AFCON match.

He made the starting XI for the second game, but conceded three goals in a defeat to Senegal, before being confined to the bench for the remainder of the tournament.

Andre Onana failed to make a single save in the tournament. He will now return to the club, but manager Erik ten Hag has confirmed that Altay Bayindir will start between the sticks in their FA Cup game against Newport County on Saturday, January 28.