Ex-Marseille forward risks facing up to 16 years in prison as he enters trial for drug trafficking

Former Olympique de Marseille forward Sergio Contreras, nicknamed 'Koke', is reportedly on trial in front of a Malaga court for drug trafficking.

According to Iberian media outlets, via Get Football News France, Contreras is risking up to 16 years in prison and a hefty fine that could touch the €15 million mark.

This is not the first time the Spaniard has been on trial for drug trafficking. He was recently imprisoned for 20 months and posted €15,000 in bail to get out. This time, though, the punishment could be more serious.

According to the prosecution, Contreras' role in the network was to give orders relating to the quantity of the drugs to be bought and what price to pay for it. He was also reportedly in charge of giving orders pertaining to the location where the drugs would be taken and what vehicles would be hired to transport them.

Contreras will be judged on Monday (March 27) at the Provincial Court of Malaga where 17 defendants, including his brother, will be present. His accomplices face up to four years in prison after being accused of crimes including the possession of weapons.

'Koke' left boyhood club Malaga to join Marseille in the summer of 2004 for €700,000. He went on to score six times in 54 games across competitions for the French outfit before leaving on a permanent transfer to join Aris Saloniki two years later.

Contreras also spent six months at Indian Super League (ISL) club NorthEast United before being released in January 2015. The centre-forward announced his retirement in September 2017 after being a free agent for over a year.

Alexis Sanchez wants to be at Marseille next season

Alexis Sanchez

Alexis Sanchez has admitted that he wants to extend his contract at Marseille, which expires this summer.

The Chile international joined OM from Inter Milan on a free transfer last summer and has scored an impressive 16 goals in 34 games across competitions this season.

Sanchez, who won two FA Cups during his three-and-a-half-year stay at Arsenal till January 2018, told 24 Horas on TVN Chile (h/t Ligue1.com):

"I have a one-year contract in Marseille. It also depends on how I feel physically. Would I like to extend? Yes. But in football, there are a lot of possibilities; it can change from day to day. Real Madrid or other teams can arrive; we don't know. (But) I'm happy and content in Marseille, I love the fans."

The 34-year-old is a major reason behind OM being second in the league, with 59 points from 28 games. They trail leaders Paris Saint-Germain by seven points.

