Ex-Portugal star who played with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi shares common trait shared by legends

Portugal international Danilo Pereira has revealed what sets Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi apart from every one of their peers in professional football. The versatile defender has seen both players up close, having played with them for country and club, respectively.

Speaking on the Sem Filtros podcast, Al-Ittihad star Pereira revealed that the dedication and work ethic of Messi and Ronaldo are what made the difference for them. He admitted that he feels fortunate to have played alongside both men, revealing that they are similar in how they look after their careers. He said (via GOAL);

“I was fortunate to play alongside two legends, two very strong personalities on and off the field. From both of them, I remember the discipline, confidence, and professional way they approach every training session, every game, and every moment of their lives.”

Danilo Pereira is enjoying a rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo out in Saudi Arabia, where his Al-Ittihad side won the Saudi Pro League last season. He had featured in the UEFA Nations League final alongside the Al-Nassr player in 2019, as Portugal defeated the Netherlands 1-0 to win the trophy.

The 33-year-old defender was also a teammate of Lionel Messi's at Paris Saint-Germain, joining the club on a permanent deal in the same summer as the Argentine great. He outlasted the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner at the Parc des Princes, remaining at the club until the summer of 2024.

With 13 Ballon d'Or wins between them, both Messi and Ronaldo have continued to go strong in spite of their advancing ages. The Portuguese great led his country to silverware this summer, and Messi's Inter Miami are also in contention for the Leagues Cup in the USA.

Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo stats in finals ahead of Leagues Cup

Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi led his club into the Leagues Cup final, where they will face Seattle Sounders on August 31st. The 38-year-old star will play in his 50th senior final after coming through the semi-final tie against Orlando City unscathed.

Messi recovered from injury to score twice to lead his side to the final, responding to Cristiano Ronaldo's appearance in the Saudi Super Cup final with Al-Nassr. The Portuguese great appeared in only his 40th final, leaving him significantly behind his long-time rival.

Lionel Messi has scored 35 goals and provided 15 assists in the previous 49 final appearances in his career. In comparison, Cristiano Ronaldo has managed 25 goals and two assists in his 40 final appearances for club and country.

