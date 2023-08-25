Ex-Premier League referee admits he made VAR mistake in Chelsea game last season to protect friend Anthony Taylor

Former Premier League official Mike Dean reveals he was at fault for a VAR decision in Chelsea and Tottenham's 2-2 draw last season. He failed to overturn an on-field call from close friend Anthony Taylor.

During the game, the Blues felt they were robbed of a penalty after Spurs defender Cristian Romero pulled Marc Cucurella’s inside the penalty area. Taylor failed to point to the spot after the incident, and Dean confirmed the initial call. Speaking about the incident, he said (via Mirror):

"Missed the stupid hair pull at Chelsea versus Tottenham which was pathetic from my point of view. It’s one of them where if I had my time again, what would I do? I’d send Anthony [Taylor] to the screen. I think I knew if I did send him to the screen … he’s cautioned both managers, he’s had a hell of a game, it’s been such a tough game end to end."

He added:

"I didn’t want to send him up because he is a mate as well as a referee and I think I didn’t want to send him up because I didn’t want any more grief than he already had."

The incident took place when the west London outfit were leading their opponents 2-1. Had the decision gone in their favor, Chelsea could have walked away with three points. However, Harry Kane's late equalizer meant that the two sides shared the spoils.

"Yes, for sure I want to stay at Chelsea"- Marc Cucurella on his future at Stamford Bridge

Marc Cucurella (via Getty Images)

Chelsea's Marc Cucurella opened up about his future at Stamford Bridge ahead of the new season. After signing from Brighton last year for a reported fee of £60 million, the defender currently finds himself behind Ben Chilwell.

The England international missed 12 league games due to injury and saw Cucurella feature at left-back and at left center-back in his absence. Despite managing 21 league starts, the Spain international is yet to feature this season. Clarifying that his plans are to continue at Stamford Bridge, he said (via Football London):

"Yes, for sure I want to stay at Chelsea. I am very happy here. It wasn’t an easy season and it was difficult for all the players, we needed time to adapt, you arrive at a big club, you need time to adapt, the results don’t arrive, you feel more pressure and, of course, we are footballer players but we are normal people as well."

Having made the squad in both of the Blues' Premier League ties this season, it remains to be seen how new boss Mauricio Pochettino uses the former Brighton man.