Ex-Premier League star's agent spotted in Barcelona ahead of summer transfer; pictures emerge

Barcelona are reportedly in the market for a right-back this summer having strengthened in multiple positions already but haven't signed one yet. However, that might soon change as Villarreal defender Juan Foyth's agent has been spotted in the Catalan capital.

Spanish journalist Gerard Romero reported the same on his Twitch program, Jijantes FC. He stated that the Argentine fullback's agent Claudio Cunti was at the Ciutat Esportiva complex this morning. He is understood to have met Barcelona's director of football Mateu Alemany to discuss his client's potential switch to the Nou Camp.

Foyth, 24, has spent the last two seasons at Villarreal and has been more or less a mainstay in their backline. He first arrived on loan from Tottenham Hotspur in 2020 and has played 72 matches for the Spanish side so far.

He helped the Yellow Submarine win the Europa League, following which his move was made permanent last summer for €15 million.

He produced some solid performances again in the 2021-22 campaign as well, helping them reach the semi-finals of the Champions League.

At Barcelona, meanwhile, Xavi Hernandez is looking for an upgrade over Sergino Dest. The club is now open to offloading him for a suitable price (as per Diario Sport).

The Blaugrana were interested in signing Cesar Azpilicueta from Chelsea this summer to strengthen the right-back position. However, he signed an extension at Stamford Bridge, which has ruled out his transfer (via The Guardian).

This makes Foyth's transfer to the Nou Camp highly likely and the deal could accelerate now that Claudio Cunti has also met with Alemany.

However, the Argentine won't come for cheap given he still has four years left on his contract with Yellow Submarine. They paid €15 million last year to sign him and wouldn't want to make a loss on that deal, especially with a player who will still develop.

Diario SPORT reported that the Blaugrana are frustrated with striker Martin Braithwaite's attitude after he rejected the idea of leaving the club. The club is now ready to do anything to offload him this month before the transfer window concludes.

The Denmark international refused to entertain any offers or leave as a free agent with mutual consent.

Barcelona are now threatening to terminate his contract on deadline day, which will make it extremely difficult for him to sign with another club. The striker insists on staying at the Nou Camp with two years still left on his contract. The Spanish giants are also trying to find measures to avoid paying him compensation in case of a termination.

Braithwate joined Barcelona from Leganes in 2020 and has since registered 10 goals and five assists in 57 matches for the club.

