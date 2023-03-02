Ex-PSG star Pauleta feels best in the world Kylian Mbappe can succeed Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

PSG great Pauleta has heaped praise on Kylian Mbappe and called him a phenomenon. He believes the striker is the best player in the world right now and can reach the level of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Speaking to L'Equipe, Pauleta did not hold himself back from praising Mbappe. He claimed that the forward had everything required to break records set by Messi and Ronaldo.

When quizzed about the forward by the French publication, Pauleta said:

"We are faced with a phenomenon that will mark history. He's the best player in the world today. He deserves this record, and I hope he will continue to score goals for PSG for a very long time. He is a goalscorer but above all his mental and physical strength and his speed. He has everything to succeed like Zinédine Zidane, Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo."

He added:

"When he is in form, it is impossible for the defenders to stop him. He not only scores goals but, like his assist for Messi on the second goal on Sunday, it's a stroke of genius. He saw something the others did not see. Kylian can break all records and follow the same path as Messi or Ronaldo, that's for sure. It is a phenomenon that can break all records."

Kylian Mbappe open to joining Real Madrid from PSG

Kylian Mbappe rejected a move to Real Madrid and signed a new contract at PSG last summer. The forward penned a new two-year deal with the option of an additional year after claiming for months that he wanted to leave the club.

He has not closed the door on a possible move to Real Madrid and said last year:

"Never over, never over. The only thing is that now I have signed a contract for three years more. You never know what can happen in the future. I give up to think about the future, I only think about the present and the present is I signed a new contract for three years more at Paris Saint-Germain."

Real Madrid were reportedly furious with the Frenchman for not joining them last year after all-but sealing the deal earlier in the season.

