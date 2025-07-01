Ex-Real Madrid assistant coach Davide Ancelotti says he would give 2025 Ballon d'Or to 39-year-old star

Former Real Madrid assistant coach Davide Ancelotti has claimed he would give the 2025 Ballon d'Or to Luka Modric. Modric, who has verbally agreed to join AC Milan on a one-year deal after the end of the FIFA Club World Cup, won the coveted accolade back in 2018.
The 39-year-old had won the UEFA Champions League with Real Madrid and also guided Croatia to the 2018 FIFA World Cup final back then. Modric also became the first player other than Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to win the Ballon d'Or since 2008.
Despite not enjoying the best of campaigns with Real Madrid last season, Davide Ancelotti thinks Modric should win the individual accolade for the second time. He said (via Madrid Xtra on X) when asked to pick his choice for 2025 Ballon d'Or:
"This year? Luka Modric."
Modric played 60 games for Los Blancos last season and recorded 13 goal contributions across all competitions. However, he primarily played as a substitute in the 2024-25 campaign, starting just 17 games in La Liga and seven in the Champions League.
The Ballon d'Or gala will take place in September. Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, and Ousmane Dembele are seen as the leading contenders for the award.
Notably, Davide Ancelotti, along with his father, Carlo Ancelotti, have moved from Santiago Bernabeu to Maracana as they prepare the Brazilian national team for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Former Brazilian attacker backs Real Madrid star to win the 2025 Ballon d'Or
Filipe Luis has claimed that Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr should win the 2025 Ballon d'Or. The former Atletico Madrid defender thinks the 24-year-old is the best player in the world currently and should win the individual accolade.
In 55 appearances for the LaLiga giants in the 2024-25 campaign across all competitions, the Brazilian attacker scored 22 goals and provided 19 assists.
However, Los Blancos had a disappointing overall campaign as they lost to Arsenal in the Champions League quarterfinals and finished second in LaLiga. Madrid also lost to Barcelona in the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup finals.
However, backing Vinicius for the award, Filipe Luis said (via Real Madrid Confidencial by Defensa Central):
"Vinicius is the best payer in the world."
Los Blancos will face Juventus in the FIFA Club World Cup Round of 16 on Tuesday, July 1. Xabi Alonso's men qualified for the knockout rounds as winners of Group H with seven points in three games.