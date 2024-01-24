Ex-Real Madrid boss Fabio Capello names his favorites to win the UEFA Champions League this season

Fabio Capello has named Manchester City and Real Madrid as the two favorites to compete for the UEFA Champions League title this season.

The Cityzens won the treble in their last campaign and have won the Premier League in five of the last six seasons. Pep Guardiola's side are inarguably one of the toughest sides to beat on their day in world football.

Real Madrid's Champions League pedigree, meanwhile, isn't up for debate. They have won a record 14 European Cup/Champions League trophies over six separate decades. Capello believes both Los Blancos and City are the teams to beat in Europe this season.

In an interview with MARCA, Capello was asked to name his two favorites for the Champions League event. He replied "Both", to which the interviewer replied by asking "What two?". The former Real Madrid boss then said:

"Madrid and Manchester City, of course. City have now recovered De Bruyne, who is the player who makes the difference."

Kevin De Bruyne recently returned to action for Manchester City after a lengthy spell out with a hamstring injury. He made his presence felt in the very first game after his return, scoring and assisting one goal each off the bench against Newcastle United.

The Cityzens completed a late comeback to win 3-2 in the league game against the Magpies on 13 January. Manchester City currently sit second in the table, trailing leaders Liverpool by five points with a game in hand.

Real Madrid and Manchester City's UEFA Champions League journey this season

Real Madrid were drawn into a tricky Group C this season alongside Union Berlin, Napoli, and Braga. Carlo Ancelotti's men, however, came through unscathed in their six matches, amassing 18 points, scoring the most goals (16), and conceding the fewest (7) in the group.

Napoli finished second with 10 points. Real Madrid have been drawn against German club RB Leipzig in the last 16, with the first leg to be played away from home on 13 February. The reverse fixture will be held on 6 March at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Manchester City were equally dominant. They were drawn alongside Leipzig, Young Boys, and Crvena zvezda and won all six of their matches, scoring two more goals than Real Madrid and conceding the same amount.

The Cityzens have been drawn against Copenhagen in the last 16, with their games taking place in the same sequence and on the same days as Real Madrid's.