Former Real Madrid forward Antonio Cassano has waxed lyrical about Lionel Messi and his performances at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Lionel Messi, 35, has fired Argentina into the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. His displays have seen La Albiceleste successfully bounce back from their shock defeat to Saudi Arabia in their opener.

The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar is the joint-top scorer of the tournament with five goals to his name. He is joined by his Les Parisiens teammate and France superstar Kylian Mbappe at the top.

Messi has provided three assists for his teammates in six matches so far at the World Cup. He was also heavily involved in Julian Alvarez's first goal in Argentina's 3-0 win over Croatia in the semi-finals but was not awarded an assist.

Cassano has been impressed by how the Argentina captain continues to perform at his best despite being 35 years old. Awed by Messi, the former Real Madrid forward hailed him as the greatest footballer ever. He said on Bobo TV [via CalcioMercato.com]:

“[Argentina head coach Lionel] Scaloni has the great merit of having entered the head of the greatest player ever. What we saw him [Messi] do in the Copa America and the World Cup will go down in history."

"At 35, Messi has made these performances, and he is the top scorer [of the 2022 FIFA World Cup] with four assists too. No one in the history of football has done anything like this. Messi is unique and legendary."

Cassano went on to claim that he will jump in cold water as a tribute to Messi if he lifts the World Cup. He added:

"It's just 2 degrees Celsius here. I promise that if he wins the World Cup, I'll jump into the water .”

With five goals and three assists to his name, Messi is one of the favorites to win the Golden Ball and Golden Boot at the FIFA World Cup this year.

Can Lionel Messi lead Argentina to FIFA World Cup glory?

Lionel Messi has won a plethora of trophies with club and country during his illustrious career. However, the FIFA World Cup is one trophy that has evaded the forward so far.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner came into the World Cup with the hopes of finally getting his hands on the trophy. He is now just one step away from fulfilling his dream.

Argentina will lock horns with reigning champions France on Sunday (December 18) in the final. Scaloni will be hopeful that Lionel Messi will be firing on all cylinders.

Get France vs Morocco Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will win the 2022 FIFA World Cup? Argentina France 3049 votes