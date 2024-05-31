Ex-Real Madrid star Gareth Bale names player who will be Man of the Match in 2024 Champions League final

Former Real Madrid attacker Gareth Bale has picked Vinicius Junior as his Man of the Match for the upcoming UEFA Champions League with Borussia Dortmund. The two sides collide in the title match at the Wembley on Saturday (June 1).

Vinicius has had a superb season with Los Blancos despite missing a few games due to injury. In 38 games across competitions, the 23-year-old has struck 23 times and also laid out 11 assists.

He has contributed five goals and as many assists in 10 games in the UEFA Champions League. That includes three goals and two assists in six outings in the knockouts as Carlo Ancelotti's side reached their second final in three years, 18th overall.

Ahead of the season finale this weekend, Bale had no qualms picking Vinicius as his Man of the Match. He said (as per Madrid Xtra):

"My pick for MOTM? Vinicius Jr."

It's pertinent to note that the Brazil international scored in the 1-1 Round of 16 second-leg home draw against RB Leipzig as well as both goals in the 2-2 semifinal first leg at Bayern Munich.

How Gareth Bale fared for Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League

Gareth Bale had a decent near decade-long spell at Real Madrid between 2013 and 2022. In 258 games across competitions, the now retired Welshman contributed 106 goals and 67 assists.

He had 16 goals and 14 assists in 57 games in the UEFA Champions League, which he won five times. That includes three goals (two in 2018, one in 2014) and an assist (2016) in four finals; he didn't come off the bench in the fifth game (2022).

Bale's most famous strike in the competition came in the 3-1 win over Liverpool in the 2018 final. The Welshman produced an incredible effort, evoking memories of his then boss Zinedine's similarly brilliant strike in the 2002 final against Bayer Leverkusen in Glasgow.

The former Los Blancos ace also scored in the 4-1 extra-time win over Atletico Madrid in the 2014 final as Carlo Ancelotti's side ended their long wait for La Decima.