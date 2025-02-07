Ex-referee delivers Virgil van Dijk red card verdict for his challenge on Spurs star in Liverpool's 4-0 win in the EFL Cup S/F

Former referee Keith Hackett has shared his thoughts on Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk's potential red card incident during the EFL Cup semi-final against Tottenham Hotspur. The Reds' skipper played a prominent role in the game as his side finished 4-0 winners over Tottenham to claim a 4-1 aggregate win and secure a place in the final.

Hackett, who served as general manager of the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), revealed that van Dijk could easily have seen red in the game. He pointed out to Football Insider that the Dutch defender was very lucky that his recklessness did not earn him any sanctions.

"There is no doubt that Virgil van Dijk can count himself very, very fortunate to have used arm, or elbow, against his opponent and come away with no sanction. This was, at the very least, reckless and should have been a minimum yellow card; it bordered on excessive force. But I think I'd just give him the benefit of the doubt and go yellow, not red," Hackett said via Liverpool Echo.

Trending

Virgil van Dijk clashed with Tottenham striker Richarlison just three minutes into the game as they both chased a ball. The Liverpool skipper appeared to strike the Brazil international in the face/neck with his elbow despite the ball being in possession of another player.

Referee Craig Pawson paused the game when Richarlison remained on the floor, but no foul was given, as the VAR believed both players were entangled in pursuit of the ball. Van Dijk escaped punishment despite the Tottenham man indicating that he had been elbowed in the face.

Richarlison and van Dijk both did not finish the game for separate reasons. The Spurs striker had to come off late in the first half with a calf injury, while the defender came off to a standing ovation in the second half after finding the net.

Liverpool overcome Tottenham test to reach EFL Cup final

Liverpool made light work of Tottenham Hotspur, winning 4-0 to join Newcastle United in the final of the EFL Cup. The Reds recovered from losing the first leg to Ange Postecoglou's side to secure a spot in next month's final.

Trailing 1-0 from last month's first leg, Liverpool appeared intent on getting the job done at home and took the lead after 34 minutes through Cody Gakpo. They doubled their tally six minutes into the second half as Darwin Nunez was fouled by Spurs 'keeper Antonin Kinsky, and Mohamed Salah stepped up to score.

Dominik Szoboszlai finished calmly when facing the goalkeeper in the 75th minute after a Conor Bradley assist to make it three. The fourth goal came in the 80th minute, with captain Virgil van Dijk scoring a bullet header to seal the win for his side.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback