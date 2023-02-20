Ex-Southampton manager Nathan Jones spotted playing non-league football just days after sacking

Former Southampton manager Nathan Jones was spotted playing non-league football days after being sacked by the Premier League club.

The Saints have endured a dismal campaign so far this term. They are currently the bottom-placed team in the league with 18 points on the board from 23 Premier League matches.

Jones was spotted playing in the Dorset Division 1 Football League days after being sacked by the Saints. The Welshman also provided an assist during his appearance on the field as a player. He played for Cranborne to help the team out after they were one player short.

Nathan Jones' stint as Southampton manager lasted for only 94 days after taking over from Ralph Hassenhuttl in November 2022. He took charge of the team in 14 matches, winning five and losing nine of those games.

According to Hampshire Live, Jones could be in line for a quick return to management. The Welshman is considered an option by Championship side Queens Park Rangers.

nick @nick17clifford #saintsfc Nathan Jones playing Dorset division 1 after getting sacked Nathan Jones playing Dorset division 1 after getting sacked 😂 #saintsfc https://t.co/VaqIiCgF4X

Ruben Selles has been named as the interim boss for Southampton after Jones' sacking. Hussenhuttl got in touch with Selles and wished him good luck ahead of the league clash against Chelsea that the Saints won by a scoreline of 1-0.

Speaking ahead of the Premier League showdown against the Blues, which the Saints won by a scoreline of 1-0, Selles said (via Hampshire Live):

"Yes! He sent me a message. I have a good relationship with Ralph; he sent me a message and wished me best of luck."

Ruben Selles interested in becoming full-time Southampton manager after Nathan Jones' sacking

Chelsea FC v Southampton FC - Premier League

While Ruben Selles is currently the interim manager for the Saints after Nathan Jones' sacking, he is interested in taking up the full-time manager's job. Speaking ahead of the away win against Chelsea, Selles said (via Hampshire Live):

"I want to be the manager, I think I'm as capable of doing that as any other, but it's not my decision. I have the team now and we are really working hard to do our best. The club will have the patience to make a decision and they will but of course I would be happy to do the job.

"I have been feeling ready the last four years, so it's no different now, it's just the scenario is bigger than it was before."

Dan Jarvis @danjarvis91 #saintsfc “We’ve got Selles, Ruben Selles, I just don’t think you understand.. he’s gonna keep us up, win the FA Cup, we’ve got Ruben Selles” “We’ve got Selles, Ruben Selles, I just don’t think you understand.. he’s gonna keep us up, win the FA Cup, we’ve got Ruben Selles” 🎶🇪🇸🔴⚪️ #saintsfc https://t.co/KoDbAilz2W

Selles has now taken charge of the Saints as the interim manager twice. He was in charge for a solitary game after Hassenhuttl's sacking before Nathan Jones arrived.

Poll : 0 votes