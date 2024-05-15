Ex-Tottenham midfielder wears Manchester City shirt while watching clash v Spurs, celebrates Erling Haaland goals

Footballer-turned-pundit Jamie O'Hara was seen sporting a Manchester City shirt while watching them take on his former team Tottenham Hotspur. O'Hara also celebrated Erling Haaland's twin strike during the game.

Spurs entered their Premier League fixture at home against City on Tuesday (May 14) in a unique situation. Victory in the match would have given them a slim chance of making it into the top four on the final day of the season, but would have also handed their arch-rivals Arsenal the initiative in the title race.

Numerous Tottenham fans were thus left divided over whether to back their team to win or to lose. Spurs ultimately lost the match 2-0, with Haaland tapping into an empty net in the 51st-minute and then scoring the clincher from the penalty spot in stoppage time.

TalkSPORT notably hosted a watchalong for the high-stakes contest with O'Hara, former Chelsea midfielder Jason Cundy and ex-Arsenal attacker Perry Groves. O'Hara, donning a Manchester City shirt, wildly celebrated Haaland's goals with Cundy, much to Groves' disappointment.

TalkSPORT posted videos of their pundits' reactions to both goals on X. After the first goal, O'Hara can be spotted saying:

"Come on City! Arsenal mugs!"

After Pedro Porro fouled Jeremy Doku in the box to give away a penalty late in the game, O'Hara could be seen waving to Groves before singing Manchester City's popular "Blue Moon" song. Once Haaland converted the penalty, the 2008 EFL Cup winner with Spurs said:

"See you later, Arsenal! See you later! Bye-bye!"

Moments prior to Manchester City's second goal, Tottenham interestingly had an gilt-edged chance to level the contest. An error from Manuel Akanji sent Son Heung-min through on goal, but the forward's one-on-one effort was saved by substitute goalkeeper Stefan Ortega.

Manchester City in control of destiny as Premier League enters final Matchday, Tottenham out of top-4 race

City's win on Tuesday left them in control of the Premier League title race heading into Matchday 38 on Sunday, May 19.

They are now on 88 points, two clear of Arsenal at the top of the table and just one behind the Gunners on goal difference. Mikel Arteta's men notably beat Manchester United 1-0 at Old Trafford on May 12.

On the final day of the season, Manchester City will host West Ham United while Arsenal will welcome Everton to the Emirates Stadium. The Hammers are guaranteed to finish outside the top seven, while the Toffees escaped relegation a few weeks ago.

Victory for City will guarantee them the title, while Arsenal need to win their own match and for the Citizens to draw to win the title on goal difference.

Tuesday's defeat also confirmed that Tottenham Hotspur, currently fifth with 63 points, will not compete in next season's UEFA Champions League. Aston Villa, who came from 3-1 down to draw 3-3 with third-placed Liverpool on May 13, are guaranteed to finish fourth.

Spurs could finish as low as seventh should they lose their last game against relegated Sheffield United. Sixth-placed Newcastle United and seventh-placed Chelsea are both on 57 points with two games to go and boast better goal differences than Tottenham.