Ex-Valencia president jailed for sexually abusing youth player and sending obscene WhatsApp texts

Former Valencia president Pedro Cortes has been sentenced to jail for sexually abusing a player and sending obscene WhatsApp texts. Cortes was in charge of the Spanish club between 1997 and 2001.

According to Spanish newspapers El Espanol and Las Provincias, Cortes took an academy player of the club to eat at a restaurant in 2020. During the meal, he told the then 16-year-old (via Daily Star):

"I'm going to eat you whole."

While driving the player back to the academies, he allegedly massaged his thighs and touched his genitals. As the player resisted, Cortes reportedly said:

"There is only one life and you have to enjoy it."

VIQUI ||☆|| @viquirepublica Pedro Cortés,condenado a 1 año y 10 meses por abusos sexuales a un niño No entrará en la cárcel. Fué presidente del Valencia y delegado de la Selección española.



Pablo Hasel , más de dos años en prisión por rapear “El Borbón es un ladrón”



¡EspaÑa,das mucho asco! Pedro Cortés,condenado a 1 año y 10 meses por abusos sexuales a un niño No entrará en la cárcel. Fué presidente del Valencia y delegado de la Selección española.Pablo Hasel , más de dos años en prisión por rapear “El Borbón es un ladrón”¡EspaÑa,das mucho asco! https://t.co/cDCcjipx4e

The player informed his parents and they went to the police immediately. They reported that Cortes also sent the player a series of obscene WhatsApp messages. Some examples of those are:

"You're mine to the balls, sucker."

"You are mine to the tip of your tail."

"I really like women, but I really like being with you too."

The former Valencia president was initially prosecuted in October 2021. While he denied all allegations, the court ruled against him, sentencing him to 22 months in jail.

Barcelona manager Xavi reacted to the win against Valencia

Barcelona managed to earn a narrow 1-0 win against Valencia at Camp Nou, courtesy of a goal from Raphinha. Ferran Torres missed a penalty during the La Liga match as well.

Before Torres took the spot kick, Ansu Fati could be seen wanting to take it. When speaking about the confusion, Xavi said after the match (via Barca Universal):

“The penalty takers are already agreed upon before the match, and it was Ferran. Us in the technical staff determine who shoots and the players know that. I think it’s actually good that Ansu asked to shoot the penalty. His attitude is very positive. In the end, he wants to make the difference. Ferran never stops working. You can miss, but you have to try. Football is a game of trying. We’re not going to crucify him for missing.”

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Real Madrid drop more points and Barcelona open up a NINE point gap Real Madrid drop more points and Barcelona open up a NINE point gap 😱 https://t.co/202nPiCmGC

Barcelona currently have 62 points on the board after 24 league matches this season.

