“Exactly what I’m talking about”, “Big season incoming for him” – Arsenal fans hail ‘unselfish’ player for his ‘incredible’ display in 6-0 win over Sevilla

Arsenal fans have heaped praise on forward Gabriel Martinelli following the Brazilian's stunning display in his side's 6-0 victory over Sevilla in their final pre-season friendly on July 20.

The 21-year-old has been one of the standout players for Mikel Arteta's side this summer. He appears to have formed an impressive partnership with Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka, and Eddie Nketiah in attack.

The Gunners enjoyed an incredible first half against Julen Lopetigui's side as they raced to a 4-0 lead after just 19 minutes thanks to braces from Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka. Jesus completed his hat-trick in the 77th minute before Eddie Nketiah scored the Gunners' sixth goal in the 88th minute.

Despite Jesus and Saka's impressive performances, it was Martinelli who has been singled out for praise by a number of the club's fans.

The winger was unable to get on the scoresheet but contributed two assists and combined well with Oleksandr Zinchenko on the left flank. The north London club's supporters are expecting big things from the youngster after witnessing his impressive form during pre-season.

One fan wrote on Twitter:

"That's exactly what I'm talking about!! Arsenal football is about making that extra pass!! Credit to Martinelli. He knows the Arsenal ball!!"

Another wrote:

"They said Martinelli was a bench player. LOL. Big season incoming for him. I expect him to beat Saka's tally from last season."

Here are some of the other reactions:

Max. ✍🏼 @AFCMax9 People who don't think Martinelli is good enough to start… I have no words for you

Paddy @PaddyArsenal Martinelli out here like Pontius Pilate, desperately trying to put Jesus on the end of a cross

James. @afcjxmes Very unselfish from Martinelli but I kinda hoped he went himself, need him to get the confidence back in 1vs1 situations

𝐀𝐝𝐢𝐥 Ø @Teefriel_ Gabriel Martinelli, what a player! Not on the score sheet but his making things happen, two assists to his name today. Wonderkid 🔥

Imad 🥤 @imadafc The only thing stopping Martinelli from turning into 2009 Cristiano is his finishing

PME 🚭🕊 @mariEscobarPAWG Martinelli was incredible my goodness he's just doing it man

Martinelli joined Arsenal from Ituano in 2019. He enjoyed an impressive debut campaign with the club, scoring 10 goals in 26 appearances in all competitions. However, a serious knee injury that the Brazilian sustained in the summer of 2020 temporarily halted his development.

The youngster once again became a regular starter for Mikel Arteta's side last season, making 36 appearances and scoring six goals in all competitions. The Brazilian is expected to enjoy a breakout campaign this season as he seems to be improving under the guidance of Arteta.

Arsenal's transfer business and attacking displays have made them prime candidates to finish in the top-four

The Gunners in action at the Florida Cup.

Arsenal's incredible summer transfer window and pre-season tour have left the club's fans purring ahead of the 2022-23 campaign. The Gunners signed Gabriel Jesus, Fabio Vieira, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Marquinhos, and Matt Turner.

Gabriel Jesus has enjoyed an incredible pre-season, scoring seven goals in five friendly games. Mikel Arteta's side have scored an incredible 20 goals in their five games this summer, including four against arch-rivals Chelsea.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Arsenal demolish Sevilla in their final pre-season game 😳

The north London club's impressive transfer business and pre-season tour this summer have made them genuine contenders for a place in the Premier League's top four.

