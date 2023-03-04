"Exactly what we need" - Jurgen Klopp backs Liverpool star amid heavy criticism from fans and pundits

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has provided his backing for star midfielder Fabinho amid heavy criticism from fans and pundits.

The Brazil international has not enjoyed his best form this campaign and has been called out by fans and pundits.

Jurgen Klopp has admitted that it was evident that the former AS Monaco midfielder is not having the best phase of his career this campaign.

However, the Liverpool manager has claimed that it is only natural for players to go through such phases and Fabinho is also bouncing back.

Klopp has insisted that he is hugely impressed with the Brazilian defensive midfielder's showing against Wolves in midweek as his side secured a 2-0 win. Klopp told the LFC Official website:

“He is. It’s obvious. When I spoke about it, it’s a bit strange when I say then, ‘Fabinho is not at his best’ it’s like, ‘Oh, he said it.’"

He added:

“Everybody could see it so why should I not say the obvious stuff? Now everybody can see Fab is getting back; that’s exactly what we need obviously. We spoke a second ago about [Marcus] Rashford; OK, it’s a different position but things like this happen, you cannot explain it really, it’s just there, it happens."

“I was so happy about the last game of Fabinho, to be honest. So happy. Because so many things were exactly like we need him – bringing the long foot in here and all these kinds of things."

Klopp has also highlighted how integral Fabinho has been at the base of midfield for Liverpool over the last few years.

The German manager has also claimed that he is relieved to see Fabinho back to his best. He added:

“It was a really good game and that’s exactly how we were used to having him; the lighthouse, the hoover, all these kinds of things. There’s a point when you take things just for granted, you lose the ball there, ‘Yeah, no problem, because there is Fabinho’ and we have the ball again."

He also said:

“Of course you miss these kinds of things in moments when it’s not there and how can you be prepared for that? It’s now not cool and you don’t have five No.6s in the club or stuff like this. It was really, really good and I’m really happy for him and happy for us that he looks really like the old one again.”

Fabinho has been a key cog in Klopp's Liverpool machine following his £39 million move from AS Monaco in 2018.

He has already featured 204 times for the Reds till date having scored 11 goals and provided eight assists in the process.

Liverpool starlet details reasons for snubbing Manchester United move

Liverpool wonderkid Stefan Bajcetic has opened up on his decision to snub Manchester United in favor of a move to the Merseyside club from Celta Vigo in 2020.

The Red Devils were interested in the Celta Vigo prodigy but Bajcetic has revealed that he did not even consider a move to Old Trafford when Liverpool came calling. The emerging midfielder said (via the Evening Standard):

“When I heard that Liverpool wanted to sign me, there was nobody else to decide on. This was the only one.”

Bajcetic has been a shining light in an otherwise forgettable season for the Merseyside club.

The Spaniard has made 16 appearances for Jurgen Klopp's side so far this season and has done incredibly well in the middle of the park.

