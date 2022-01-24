"Exactly what you want" - Danny Murphy lauds Manchester United star for bringing 'different energy' in 1-0 West Ham win

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy singled out Marcus Rashford and praised the impact of Ralf Rangnick’s substitutions in Manchester United’s recent victory over West Ham United.

Manchester United seemed to be on the verge of dropping more points at home despite dominating possession for most parts of the game. Marcus Rashford was brought on in place of Anthony Elanga in the 62nd minute and looked a far different player than he has recently.

Rashford eventually scored the winner after being set up by Edinson Cavani in the final minute of second-half stoppage time. Danny Murphy seemed to agree:

"Ultimately, the quality United had to bring of the bench was what won them the game, and especially Rashford. We saw a different energy about him today. There’s been a lot of chat about his body language and his intent, or lack of it."

"That’s exactly what you want, someone bringing on a sharpness, a freshness. He was running in behind, he was running at people. Like the Rashford we’ve seen for the last few seasons, the confident Rashford. The one who causes players problems."

"Up until the substitutes were made, and especially Rashford, the game was quite level, there wasn’t really much in it."

Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial get praised for impact against West Ham United

Danny Murphy also praised Anthony Martial and claimed the French striker had a point to prove:

"And then of course, Martial come on, he’s had some criticism recently, rightly so. He had a point to prove. He was running about, putting himself about, trying to get on the ball. It gave Manchester United the impetus in the final stages of the game."

Of course, Martial has been linked with a move away and has only recently started playing under Ralf Rangnick. The French striker is set to stay until the summer and has a chance of redeeming himself in the coming months. However, fans will be particularly pleased with Marcus Rashford.

The 24-year old striker is looked at by many as the club's long-term future. Rashford’s form had been a big source of worry as he has looked out of confidence and form since the start of the season. Against West Ham, Rashford seemed back to his best and was the liveliest player on the pitch from the moment he stepped on it.

Jack Rosser @JackRosser_



The late winner was a brutal reminder of the battle West Ham face to hang on in the race for the top four. standard.co.uk/sport/football… Rangnick sent on Rashford, Cavani and Martial - West Ham simply can’t match that.The late winner was a brutal reminder of the battle West Ham face to hang on in the race for the top four. #WHUFC Rangnick sent on Rashford, Cavani and Martial - West Ham simply can’t match that. The late winner was a brutal reminder of the battle West Ham face to hang on in the race for the top four. #WHUFC standard.co.uk/sport/football…

This is a crucial period for Manchester United as they look to safeguard a top four place in the EPL. Marcus Rashford’s dip in form came at a time when the likes of Martial and Edinson Cavani were both rumored to be on their way out. Moves for the two strikers would have left quite a bit of scoring responsibility for Marcus Rashford, something he has not seemed capable of fulfilling since the start of the season.

However, Marcus Rashford at his best is a huge asset to the team and provides an X-factor and unrelenting work-rate apart from goals. Fans will simply be delighted by his performances over the last two matches.

