“Exactly how we want to play” - Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool played their best football of the season in the first half against Crystal Palace

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was full of praise for his side's performance in their 3-1 win against Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday. Goals from Virgil van Dijk, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Fabinho were enough to secure all three points for the Reds, with Odsonne Edouard getting a consolation goal for Palace on the night.

Speaking after the game, Klopp explained how he believed that Liverpool played their best football of the season in the opening 35 minutes of the game. He said:

"The first 35 minutes was absolutely brilliant, some of the best stuff we’ve played this season. Exactly how we wanted to play and if someone had a proper explanation for what happened after 35 minutes they’d be a billionaire overnight."

The German also explained that Oxlade-Chamberlain's goal in the 22nd minute of the game was massive for the Reds. He said:

"The relief after 2-0 after an intense week was just so big that we wanted to have a break on the pitch? But that’s not possible. I’m over the moon about it, to be honest. It’s so important for us and it feels really good in the moment."

Diogo Jota was awarded a controversial penalty in the 89th minute of the game, which Fabinho converted to make it 3-0. Klopp was asked whether he agreed with the referee's decision to award the spot-kick. He said:

"It was massive really. I didn’t see it back but I don’t think I have to because we thought it was and the referee did. The Crystal Palace people did not, which I understand. It was a big three points for us. An intense period so a little breather now which helps. Then we start again."

The win meant Liverpool remain 2nd in the league, 11 points behind leaders Manchester City with a game in hand. The Reds will take on Cardiff City in the fourth round of the FA Cup on February 6th before welcoming Leicester City to Anfield on February 11th in the Premier League.

"We did it the hard way" - Klopp on the importance of Liverpool's win

The win helped the Reds keep pace with Manchester City

Klopp was asked how important the win against Crystal Palace was in terms of Liverpool's season and the Premier League title race. He replied:

“It is very important! You try absolutely everything and you are not always superior or dominant but you need results. That’s football. We did it the hard way but we did it. Crystal Palace are a really talented team, wow. We were really good in the first 35 minutes but we couldn’t stay like this and we opened the door for them and they were more than ready to come through it. It makes the win even better because we worked so hard."

Edited by Adit Jaganathan