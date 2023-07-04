Cristiano Ronaldo has uploaded a workout video on Instagram. The Portuguese attacker looked in phenomenal shape, as is always the case, leaving fans awe-struck by his conditioning.

Ronaldo, 38, remains one of the fittest athletes on the planet. While he has lost a yard or two from his game due to age, he still can hang on with players much younger. The latest workout video shows the tremendous care Ronaldo takes of his body.

Here's the video:

Fans expressed their thoughts in the comments section, with one writing:

“Example of Discipline.”

Another wrote:

“GOAT Vibes.”

Cristiano Ronaldo is still scoring regularly despite approaching 40. He scored 14 goals and provided three assists in 19 games in his first half season as an Al-Nassr player.

However, he endured back-to-back trophyless campaigns for the first time in his illustrious career.

What Arthur Melo has said about Cristiano Ronaldo's dedication?

During his Juventus stint, Cristiano Ronaldo shared the pitch with Arthur Melo. The pair played 25 games together and combined for a goal. Arthur recently shared Ronaldo's attention to details.

Arthur said that the Portuguese takes utmost care of his body and always watches what he eats. The Brazilian added that Ronaldo even jokingly used to tell him what to eat and what not to. Arthur said (via Mundo Deportivo):

"As an athlete and as a person, he is spectacular. He tries to improve every day. I remember that when we met at Juventus, in the dining room, he always looked at the rest of our plates and joked about what we had to eat."

Arthur added:

“He is very professional. We had never before seen someone with his mentality. And as a player, there are the results," he added.

Ronaldo left Juventus in the summer of 2021. He made 134 appearances for the Serie A club, scoring 101 goals and providing 22 assists. Ronaldo won five trophies with Juve, including two Serie A titles.

Poll : 0 votes