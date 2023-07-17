"Exceptional" "Masterful goalkeeper" - Pep Guardiola and Erik ten Hag's comments on Andre Onana resurface ahead of Manchester United transfer 

Pep Guardiola and Erik ten Hag's old comments on newly signed Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana have reemerged ahead of his transfer to Old Trafford.

Onana will sign until June 2028 plus option until 2029.



André Onana deal has been agreed yesterday night as Manchester United will now start to prepare contracts and paperwork; then book medical tests. Onana will sign until June 2028 plus option until 2029. Expectation is for official announcement later this week, not today.

The Spanish boss faced the Cameroonian shot-stopper last season during the UEFA Champions League final when Manchester City faced Onana's former club Inter Milan.

The Manchester City manager spoke very highly of Onana, who he believes is an exceptional goalkeeper. Guardiola said (via Manchester Evening News):

"For the way they [Inter Milan] lplay, with the high press, Onana is an exceptional goalkeeper to take the position to build-up. Really, really good."

Onana is set to reunite with former Ajax manager Erik ten Hag at Manchester United. The Dutch boss once described him as a 'masterful goalkeeper' during their time together at Ajax. He said:

"Obviously he's not yet back at his level from before the suspension, but that can't be expected from him. He has to work hard to get there again and I'm convinced that he'll succeed. We've all seen that he is a masterful goalkeeper."

The former Ajax shot-stopper is set to join the Red Devils for a reported fee of £47 million (according to reports from talkSPORT and 90min).

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims the Cameroonian shot-stopper will make the list of the top five most expensive goalkeepers in the history of the sport. His contract with Manchester United has been signed until June 2028 with an option to extend for a further year.

Manchester United are reportedly working on a visa for the Cameroonian international to join the club on their pre-season USA tour.

"I think it’s massive" - Pundit delivers verdict on Andre Onana's transfer to Manchester United

Former Liverpool star Danny Murphy believes Onana will shine at Manchester United. The Englishman has backed the goalkeeper to have a major impact on Ten Hag's side while comparing him to Manchester City's Ederson.

Clubs are closing in on the agreement then Onana will travel for medical tests and contract signing.



Man Utd set to request VISA for Onana for USA trip.



Clubs are closing in on the agreement then Onana will travel for medical tests and contract signing. Man Utd set to request VISA for Onana for USA trip. Ten Hag will have the new goalkeeper he wanted.

When asked if Onana's arrival would make a difference in Manchester United's style of play, Murphy told talkSPORT (as quoted by Metro):

"Yeah massive. I think it’s massive in the way that when you watch City, and there’s a really good press on them, from a good side, he (Ederson) is so comfortable missing out the first press with a lovely little ping out wide to a full back or a wide man who’s dropped, a full back who’s pushed on."

He added:

"Or playing through the lines to someone’s feet, a 40 yard whipped ball that you expect a central midfielder or centre back to play – whip it through two players really quick into somebody’s feet so he can be on the turn and at you."

It remains to be seen whether the Cameroonian international will perform well at Old Trafford.