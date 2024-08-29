"Excited to meet my old friend, Hansi Flick" - Thomas Muller reacts on social media as Bayern Munich draw Barcelona in UCL draw

Bayern Munich midfielder Thomas Muller shared his thoughts on social media after the Bavarian giants drew Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 league phase. Bayern will travel to the Estadi Olimpic to face La Blaugrana.

In a short clip on Instagram, Muller shared his excitement about the new UCL format and said:

"The new Champions League mode is in the books. I am very excited about the games. I am very excited to meet my old friend Hansi Flick with FC Barcelona and all the other teams. Take care and be excited for a new style of Champions League."

Hansi Flick and Thomas Muller have worked together at Bayern Munich between 2019 and 2021 and the Germany national team between 2021 and 2023. They won the continental treble together in the 2019-20 season, including the Champions League, Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal.

The Bundesliga giants have faced Barcelona 13 times in the UEFA Champions League. This includes Bayern's 8-2 win over Barca in the 2020 UCL quarter-final under Flick's guidance, widely considered one of La Blaugrana's most disappointing results in the tournament.

Barca last faced Bayern in the Champions League in the 2022-23 season group stages, where the former lost both their home and away fixtures.

"I’m happy for Hansi" - Thomas Muller sent message to former Bayern Munich coach Flick after he joined Barcelona

Hansi Flick was appointed the Barcelona manager in May 2024 after the departure of former coach Xavi. Following his appointment, Bayern Munich midfielder Thomas Munish sent a heartfelt message to Flick from the Euro 2024 Germany camp, and said (via @iMiaSanMia on Bavarian Football Works):

“I’m happy for Hansi, I know him very well. The two FCBs are hot spots, especially for coaches, because expectations are always very high. I hope he can celebrate a lot of success there."

After Barcelona lost to Bayern Munich in both their home and away fixtures in the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League group stage, Muller delivered a harsh verdict about the Catalan giants. He said (via DAZN):

"I think Barça can't cope with the intensity. Technically, they have it all, they are great players tactically and technically. But they can't cope with the intensity in top football."

The German international also said the Europa League is their "new reality", after scoring a goal in both legs against them.

It remains to be seen if Barcelona can improve their torrid record against the Bavarians this year with Hansi Flick at the helm. The German coach has been working to rebuild the team with La Masia graduates and has secured three wins in his first three La Liga matches.

