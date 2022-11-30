"Excuse me?" "Clearly wants to humiliate him" - Fans lose their minds as Didier Deschamps starts France star in unfamiliar position for Tunisia clash 

France manager Didier Deschamps' decision to start Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga as left-back against Tunisia in the FIFA World Cup has drawn bemusement from fans.

Les Bleus have already sealed qualification to the last 16 of the World Cup in Qatar.

They beat Australia 4-1 in game week one and Denmark 2-1 in game week two.

However, their brilliant victory over the Socceroos was marred by an injury to Lucas Hernandez.

The left-back suffered a cruciate ligament rupture and was withdrawn in the first half of the opening win over Australia.

His brother Theo Hernandez replaced him in that game and started in the victory over Denmark.

There had been rumors that Deschamps was pondering using Camavinga in the left-back role to deal with the injury crisis.

The France boss has decided to start the Madrid man in an unfamiliar role against Tunisia.

The 20-year-old is predominantly a defensive midfielder who boasts energy and tenaciousness in the middle of the park.

He has made 20 appearances across competitions for Los Blancos this season, helping the side keep five clean sheets.

Camavinga has earned four international caps for Deschamps' side but is yet to appear for France at the FIFA World Cup so far.

All eyes will be on how the young midfielder fares in the left-back role.

Meanwhile, Deschamps is opting to field somewhat of a B team, given that his side's qualification to the last 16 as group winners is all but confirmed.

Steve Mandanda starts in goal, replacing first-choice Hugo Lloris.

Camavinga is joined in defense by last-minute call-up Axel Disasi, Raphael Varane, and Ibrahima Konate.

Aurelien Tchoumaeni continues in midfield and plays alongside Youssuf Fofana.

Matteo Guendouzi, Jordan Veretout, and Kingsley Coman are in front of the two midfielders.

Randal Kolo Muani will earn just his third international cap for France as the side's central striker.

Tunisia XI: Dahmen; Kechrida, Talbi, Meriah, Ghandri, Maaloul; Skhiri, Laïdouni, Ben Romdhane, Ben Slimane; Khazri.

France XI: Mandanda; Disasi, Konaté, Varane, Camavinga; Fofana, Tchouaméni, Veretout; Coman, Kolo Muani, Guendouzi.

Here are some reactions from fans on Twitter to Deschamps' decision to try Camavinga at left-back:

Former France defender Mikael Silvestre is afraid that William Saliba will not appear at the FIFA World Cup

Saliba is yet to play a game at the World Cup

Arsenal defender Saliba was one player many were expecting to impress at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The 21-year-old has been superb for the Gunners, scoring two goals, contributing an assist, and helping the side keep eight clean sheets in 17 appearances.

He headed into the FIFA World Cup tournament with many acclaiming him as the best defender in the Premier League this season.

However, Deschamps is yet to use Saliba, and Silvestre worries that he may not feature at the World Cup.

He told Bettingexpert:

"I would think that Varane would continue [against Tunisia] and I’m afraid for Saliba, that Upamecano will also continue... Unless France start playing with three at the back, which could be an option for the next round but I doubt it."

