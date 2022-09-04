"Exhibition stuff" - Michael Owen backs Premier League star for England call-up after recent displays

Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen reckons England manager Gareth Southgate could have Brentford striker Ivan Toney on his radar ahead of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Toney, 26, has turned a lot of heads with his clinical performances in front of goal this season. He scored a stunning hat-trick in his team's 5-2 thrashing of Leeds United on Saturday (September 3).

After opening the scoring with a penalty at the half-hour mark of the contest, Toney doubled the hosts' lead with a superb free-kick just before the break. He completed his second Premier League hat-trick of the calendar year with a composed chip in the second half.

Squawka News @SquawkaNews

◉ Free-kick

◉ Outside the box



Ivan Toney has scored his second Premier League hat-trick of 2022. ◉ Penalty◉ Free-kick◉ Outside the boxIvan Toney has scored his second Premier League hat-trick of 2022. ◉ Penalty◉ Free-kick ◉ Outside the box Ivan Toney has scored his second Premier League hat-trick of 2022. 🎩 https://t.co/2werXaP3xg

Taking to Twitter, Owen heaped praise on the former Newcastle United man and backed him for an England call-up. He wrote:

"Exhibition stuff from @ivantoney24 today. Brilliant hat-trick. Gareth Southgate will surely be taking a serious look at him."

Speaking at a post-match press conference, Brentford manager Thomas Frank also hailed Toney and backed him to make his international debut. He said (via BBC):

"Off the top of my head, looking at strikers on form, Harry Kane is number one, but there is not a better striker after Kane on form. Plus, England have been in a few penalty shootouts, and if they want to win one, they need to pick Ivan."

Toney joined Brentford from Peterborough United in the summer of 2020 after being named the EFL League One Player of the Season in the 2019-20 campaign. He guided the Bees to the Premier League in his debut season, scoring a record 31 goals in a single Championship campaign.

The Northampton-born attacker has registered 17 goals and seven assists in 41 Premier League games. He has netted five times and contributed three assists this season.

Gary Lineker 💙💛 @GaryLineker 🏻 🏻 A wonderful finish completes a hattrick for @ivantoney24 . A superb freekick and a cool penalty were the others. He’s in danger of playing himself into the @EnglandFootball squad. A wonderful finish completes a hattrick for @ivantoney24. A superb freekick and a cool penalty were the others. He’s in danger of playing himself into the @EnglandFootball squad. 👏🏻👏🏻

England set to have welcome headache for 2022 FIFA World Cup

With national team captain Harry Kane being a sure starter, the spot for the England backup striker has a lot of options.

AS Roma's Tammy Abraham is an obvious choice after his successful debut season in Italy, scoring 27 goals across competitions. Ivan Toney has recently emerged as an option with his productive performances this season.

Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins and Danny Ings, Leeds United's Patrick Bamford and Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin are also on the radar of Southgate ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

Paul Merson predicts Man Utd vs Arsenal, Everton vs Liverpool and other GW 6 matches! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav