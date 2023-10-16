"Expected to cook Arsenal", "Can't wait" - Chelsea fans react as star player is expected to return from injury and play this weekend

Chelsea fans are buzzing with the news that Reece James is set to return to action this weekend in their clash with London rivals Arsenal.

According to The Athletic's Liam Twomey, James is expected to be available to face the Gunners on Saturday (October 21). The English right-back hasn't played for the Blues since the opening game of the season.

The 23-year-old was appointed Chelsea captain at the start of the campaign and many were expecting him to be key for the west Londoners. However, he picked up a hamstring injury in late August and has been absent ever since.

Mauricio Pochettino's side have endured a dismal spell without their skipper, losing three and drawing two of eight league games. The Blues sit 11th in the league but did seal a 4-1 win against Burnley last time out.

James was unavailable for the victory against the Clarets as he underwent a one-game suspension for abusive language towards a referee. That took place after Chelsea had suffered a 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa and ended the game with 10 men.

His return comes at a vital stage with Pochettino's side looking to propel themselves up the Premier League table. They head into Saturday's clash with Arsenal as slight underdogs due to their London rivals' unbeaten league run.

Chelsea fans are delighted to have their captain back fit for the game at Stamford Bridge. One fan is tipping him to flourish against the second-placed Gunners:

"Reece James is expected to cook Arsenal this weekend."

Another fan is excited to see James back in action:

"Can't wait, it's been a while."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to James returning to face Arsenal:

Ghana boss Chris Hughton gives an update on Arsenal's Thomas Partey ahead of Chelsea encounter

Thomas Partey has been dealing with a groin issue.

Ghana manager Chris Hughton has allayed fears over Thomas Partey ahead of the two London rivals' showdown on Saturday. The Gunners midfielder sustained an injury while on international duty with his national team.

Partey has already missed six games this season due to a groin injury but could be available to face the Blues. Hughton said that he always intended to manage the former Atletico Madrid midfielder's minutes (via The Evening Standard):

"Thomas was always only going to play 45 minutes. He has been out injured for three to four weeks, he came back for Arsenal last midweek, was on the subs bench for one game played 20 minutes for the next game. So we knew he was only going to play 45 minutes.”

Partey has made five appearances across competitions this season. There were question marks over his future at Arsenal in the summer but he remained with Arteta's side beyond the close of the summer transfer window.