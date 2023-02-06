"Expected a different attitude" - Manuel Neuer accused of putting personal interests above Bayern Munich by sporting director

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic recently claimed that he was hurt that Manuel Neuer put his personal interest above the club's. The German goalkeeper recently sat down for an interview with Sueddeutsche Zeitung and the Athletic.

When quizzed about the Bavarians' decision to sack the club's long-term goalkeeping coach Toni Tapalovic, Neuer said he felt hurt.

Salihamidzic has now reacted to the Bayern Munich superstar's comments, claiming that the goalkeeper should have had a different attitude towards the incident as he is the club's captain. Speaking to Bild, Salihamidzic said (via NDTV):

"I understand Manuel is affected personally, but as captain I would have expected a different attitude from him. Manuel has put his personal interests above the interests of the club. We'll discuss it with him sensibly internally."

Neuer is currently nursing a leg injury that he sustained while skiing after the 2022 FIFA World Cup and is set to miss the remainder of the season.

Bayern, meanwhile, returned to the top of the Bundesliga table with their 4-2 away win over Wolfsburg. The Bavarians have 40 points from 19 games and lead second-placed Union Berlin by a point.

Bayern Munich director spoke about Joao Cancelo

1. FSV Mainz 05 v FC Bayern München - DFB Cup: Round of 16

After joining Bayern Munich on loan from Bayern Munich, Joao Cancelo impressed immediately, providing an assist on his club debut.

Salihamidzic, however, admitted that the Portuguese might be too expensive for the club for a permanent transfer. He told Bild (via Mirror):

"After the transfer was done, we actually thought again about how long we've been dealing with Joao. We came up with more than four years. Either our position was filled or we didn't have the money for it."

Salihamidzic added:

"We're playing with open cards. This sum is difficult for us to imagine in the next few years. If all sides really want a common solution, you can manage that in the end. He knows that he has been one of our dream players for years."

