"Expected to be out for several weeks" - Journalist provides worrying injury update on Liverpool attacker

Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo is expected to be out for several weeks after suffering a worrying knee injury during the Reds' 2-1 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur on September 30.

Jurgen Klopp's men showed great resilience despite being down to nine men on Saturday. Despite having a goal wrongfully disallowed by VAR in the first half, they showed character to stay in the game thanks to Cody Gakpo's goal in the 45th minute.

Gakpo had been on the receiving end of a crushing Destiny Udogie tackle a few minutes prior. Despite being in visible pain around his knee, he carried on. Unfortunately, his goal aggravated the injury, causing him to fall to the ground.

The 24-year-old was substituted at half-time for Diogo Jota with Klopp admitting he wore a knee brace following the game. While many fans feared it was a potential ACL injury, Dutch journalist Rik Elfrink tweeted an update:

"Cody Gakpo is expected to be out for several weeks at Liverpool. If all goes well, a few weeks. The Dutch matches in October do not seem feasible for the former PSV player at the moment."

Gakpo has been in fine form for the Reds this season, scoring three goals in eight appearances. His absence will be a big blow for the Merseysiders over the next couple of weeks.

Darren Bent believes struggling Manchester City midfielder would make Liverpool stronger

Former Premier League star Darren Bent recently stated that Liverpool would benefit from signing Manchester City defensive midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

Phillips was signed by City last summer from Leeds United for a transfer fee of £42 million. However, he has struggled to adjust to Pep Guardiola's system, making only 26 appearances to date.

Bent told talkSPORT (via ECHO):

"I think Kalvin Phillips would have been disciplined enough to just sit there and know his role. He’s a good player, he’s not going to make them weaker."

He added:

"He could make them stronger because Mac Allister could then move into his natural position, although I really like Curtis Jones, I think he’s doing a great job."

The Reds have been deploying summer signing Alexis Mac Allister as a No. 6 so far this season, rather than playing him further up, which is his preferred position. This is because central defensive midfielder Wataru Endo is still adjusting to the Premier League, limiting Jurgen Klopp's options.

Kalvin Phillips has struggled with injuries and form for over a season, making it unlikely that Liverpool would sanction a move for the 27-year-old.