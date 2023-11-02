"Expecting this game to be really close" - Chris Sutton makes score prediction for Newcastle vs Arsenal

Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton has made his prediction for Arsenal's Premier League game at Newcastle United on Saturday (November 4).

The Gunners are coming off a 3-1 EFL Cup Round of 16 defeat at West Ham United in midweek. Mikel Arteta's side found themselves three goals down by the hour mark before captain Martin Odegaard came off the bench to pull one back right at the death.

However, it was too little too late to spark a fightback as the Gunners slumped to their second loss of the season. Earlier, they lost 2-1 at Ligue 1 side Lens in the UEFA Champions League.

Nevertheless, the Gunners have fared well in the Premier League. They're unbeaten in 10 games, winning seven, and two points behind surprise leaders Tottenham Hotspur, the only other unbeaten side in the division.

Sutton foresees a return to winning ways for Arteta's side at the weekend by winning 2-0, writing for the BBC:

"Newcastle's third team beat Manchester United in the EFL Cup on Wednesday, and the whole club will be buoyed by that result.

"I found it really odd that Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta waited until his side were 3-0 down to West Ham before bringing on Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard. Was he really expecting them to turn the game around? Either play them from the start or bring them on when they are 1-0 down.

He concluded:

"Both sides will be back to full strength on Saturday, and I am expecting this game to be really close. There won't be many goals, but I just have a sneaking feeling that Arsenal will take the points.

Newcastle are coming off a 3-0 win at Old Trafford in midweek to dump out EFL Cup holders Manchester United.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta nominated for Premier League Manager of the Month award

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

Following his team's strong showing in the Premier League in October, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has been nominated for the league's Manager of the Month award.

The Spaniard's team went unbeaten in three games, winning two. The first of those wins came at home to Manchester City, where a Gabriel Martinelli winner sunk the three-time defending champions. The other was a 5-0 mauling of bottom side Sheffield United following a come-from-behind 2-2 draw at Chelsea.

It's Arteta's third straight nomination, with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and Aston Villa's Unai Emery being the other nominees for the October award. Voting closes on Monday, November 6, 12 pm UK time.