"Expensive, dramatic and potentially a negotiation that could drag on" - Journalist provides update on Chelsea's pursuit of €100m-rated striker

Chelsea are in initial talks with Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon over a potential move for striker Viktor Gyokeres, whose form in Portugal has caught the eye. The Blues have added Gyokeres to their shortlist for a new striker, but Ben Jacobs believes a deal will be difficult.

Despite spending north of £1 billion on incoming transfers since their arrival in England, the Clearlake group have failed to find a reliable goalscorer. Their most recent addition, Nicolas Jackson, has failed to convince the club's fans of his ability to lead the line effectively at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea recently opened talks with Portuguese League leaders Sporting Lisbon over Sweden international Gyokeres, who has a €100 million release clause. Ben Jacobs revealed to GIVEMESPORT that he does not expect a straightforward transfer for the former Coventry City striker.

“Chelsea have looked at Sporting's Gyokeres as they consider which striker to bring in and whether January is the right time to move. Gyokeres has a release clause of €100m [£87m], as I have said before, and head coach Ruben Amorim has now confirmed that this will need to be triggered (or bettered, should suitors want a different payment structure) to prise him away from the club he only joined over the summer," Jacobs said.

The journalist revealed that Gyokeres is not overly keen on a move and would not push for a transfer or force his club's hand. He also revealed that the Blues are looking at other forwards, including teenagers Ronny Bardghji and Antonio Nusa.

“So, getting Gyokeres will be a bit like last January's pursuit of Enzo Fernandez from Benfica: expensive, dramatic and potentially a negotiation that could drag on. But unlike Enzo Fernandez, I don't think Gyokeres would push as hard to leave now. Chelsea have also looked at Club Brugge's Nusa and Copenhagen's Bardghji. At the same time, much of the attention has focused on Osimhen and Toney,” he added.

Viktor Gyokeres has been in imperious form since leaving Coventry City to join Sporting Lisbon in the summer. The 25-year-old has 16 goals and six assists for the Portuguese outfit already this season.

Chelsea set for important second half of season

Chelsea have been hugely inconsistent all through this season, with their performances ranging from hugely impressive to atrocious. The Blues are in tenth place in the Premier League after 18 rounds of matches, a far cry from where they hope to be.

The Blues have missed several key players at various points in the first half of the campaign, including captain Reece James and forward Christopher Nkunku. Nkunku returned to fitness and provided a glimpse of what is to come by scoring on his Premier League debut.

Mauricio Pochettino's side will begin the new year with a meeting against Middlesbrough in the semifinals of the Carabao Cup, and will hope to reach the final. They will also hope for improvements across the board, possibly in the shape of new signings who can raise their level.