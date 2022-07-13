"Experienced players have left the club" - Roy Keane delivers verdict on Manchester United's Premier League title hopes under Ten Hag

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has claimed he cannot see his former side competing against rivals Manchester City and Liverpool in the Premier League table. He stated that while Erik ten Hag might sign new players this summer, they still can't yet compete with their rivals.

The Red Devils finished sixth last term, 35 points behind champions City. They accumulated their worst ever points tally in the Premier League with 58 points.

They now aim to rebuild their squad ahead of a new era under former Ajax boss Ten Hag.

The Athletic UK @TheAthleticUK Sancho 12'

Fred 30'

Martial 33'



Manchester United are 3-0 up at half-time in their opening pre-season friendly against Liverpool - Erik ten Hag will be pleased with that first 45…



#MUFC | #LFC Sancho 12'Fred 30'Martial 33'Manchester United are 3-0 up at half-time in their opening pre-season friendly against Liverpool - Erik ten Hag will be pleased with that first 45… 🔴 Sancho 12'🔴 Fred 30'🔴 Martial 33'Manchester United are 3-0 up at half-time in their opening pre-season friendly against Liverpool - Erik ten Hag will be pleased with that first 45…#MUFC | #LFC https://t.co/p48PTvtiWj

So far, Feyenood left-back Tyrell Malacia is the club's only signing of the summer so far. However, United have released multiple high-earning, experienced players. Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Edinson Cavani, Juan Mata and Nemanja Matic have all left the club.

Former captain Keane believes this is a good thing and it may be a good opportunity for Manchester United to start afresh.

The pundit told SkyBet, as quoted by The Mirror:

"Where do you want to start? The manager will no doubt be given money to spend, the recruits, four or five experienced players have left the club but I think that was a good thing. But I still don’t see United competing with Liverpool and Man City, not just yet."

Andy Cole slams workrate of Manchester United forward

Legendary striker Andy Cole, who won multiple Premier League titles with Manchester United, has severely criticized forward Anthony Martial. The former England centre-forward stated that he hasn't seen the former Monaco star "sprint full out in five years."

The 26-year-old returned to the Red Devils following an unsuccessful loan spell at La Liga side Sevilla in the second half of the last campaign. Cole opined that Martial needs to impress the new manager to save his Manchester United career.

The retired striker told MUTV (via The Metro):

"It’s a fresh start. I think for me personally with Antony he’s got to make his mind up what he wants. He’s got all the talent in the world but we’re yet to see it. I’m yet to see him sprint full out in five years hopefully the manager can get something out of him. We know it’s in him but we’re yet to see it."

Expectations were high for the French international upon his arrival in Manchester from AS Monaco in 2015. However, has failed to ever truly live up to his undoubted potential. Martial has netted 79 tmes in 269 appearances during his time at Old Trafford, with only one of those strikes coming last season.

B/R Football @brfootball Anthony Martial back scoring in a United shirt Anthony Martial back scoring in a United shirt 🔴 https://t.co/aBlWbQ7cGh

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far