"Explained that if happens again like this, the message is clear" - Chelsea boss says he addressed players over penalty incident in 6-0 Everton win

Chelsea gaffer Mauricio Pochettino has revealed what went down within the club following the recent squabble between Cole Palmer, Noni Madueke, and Nicholas Jackson over a spot-kick.

The incident took place during the Blues' 6-0 win over Everton at Stamford Bridge on Monday, April 15. Palmer scored his second hat-trick of the season, scoring four goals, while Nicolas Jackson and Alfie Gilchrist chipped in with a goal each.

Sadly, what got the most attention was the argument over a spot-kick at the hour mark. Palmer slotted home the penalty to take his tally for the night to four goals.

Speaking about the chaos that ensued within the squad, Pochettino said (via Fabrizio Romano):

"We were talking a lot after Monday. We had a meeting with all the players, staff, sporting directors. I explained that if happens again like this, the message is clear. Discipline is important. Now we move on."

Chelsea have had a turbulent season so far. However, their game against the Toffees was a solid reminder of the kind of football they can produce on their good days.

The Blues turn their attention to the FA Cup, where they'll face defending champions Manchester City at the Wembley Stadium on April 20, Saturday.

What took place on the pitch between Chelsea players during the game against Everton

Palmer scored four goals against Everton

The Blues dominated most of the game, with Palmer scoring a first-half hat-trick that included an audacious lob over his England teammate Jordan Pickford. Chelsea then won a spot-kick at the hour mark of the game with both Madueke and Palmer going down inside the box.

Initially, the argument over the penalty was between Jackson and Madueke, with both players looking extremely animated. Being the Blues' regular penalty taker, the Englishman stepped in which made matters worse as Jackson looked extremely unimpressed.

Ultimately, captain Conor Gallagher stepped in and asked Madueke to hand over the ball to Palmer for the spot-kick. The 21-year-old slotted his ninth penalty in the league this season, sending Pickford the wrong way. He took his tally to 20 Premier League goals this season. He's currently the joint top-scorer in the league, standing next to Manchester City's Erling Haaland in the race for the Golden Boot.

Former Chelsea forward Joe Cole even hailed the 21-year-old an "absolute genius" and a "top player". He has urged England manager Gareth Southgate to pick Palmer for Euro 2024, saying that players like him can help teams win such prestigious tournaments.

