Explained: How Real Madrid can become 2023-24 La Liga champions in this game week?

Real Madrid are on the cusp of winning a record-extending 36th La Liga title, and they could do that this weekend.

To do so, the record Spanish champions need to beat Cadiz at home on Saturday (May 4) and hope that second-placed Barcelona do not win at Girona later on the day.

After 33 games, Los Blancos are 11 points clear at the top, so if they win this weekend and Barca don't, Carlo Ancelotti's side will have an unassailable lead of at least 13 points with four games remaining.

Los Blancos are in the midst of an impressive unbeaten streak spanning 19 games across competitions, winning 13, since losing 4-2 at Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey Round of 16. Their form in La Liga has been even more impressive, with their only defeat coming on matchday six - a 3-1 reverse at Atletico.

At home, Madrid have been near unbeaten this term across competitions, winning 19 of 23 games. If we talk about home form in La Liga, Los Blancos have won 14 of 16 games, including the last five, with only Rayo Vallecano (0-0) and Atletico Madrid (1-1) taking league points off them at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid's season at a glance

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid have had a fabulous campaign. They won their first title of the season at the Supercopa Espana earlier this year, dethroning defending champions Barcelona in the final.

Their Copa del Rey campaign was cut short by Atletico Madrid before the quarterfinals, but Los Blancos have responded like champions since that reverse, going unbeaten in 19 games.

That has seen them dethrone reigning UEFA Champions League winners Manchester City, following up a 3-3 first-leg draw in the quarterfinal with a 4-3 shootout win at the Etihad following a 1-1 draw.

In the first leg of their semifinal at Bayern Munich, Los Blancos drew 2-2. The tie concludes at the Bernabeu on Wednesday (May 8), with Ancelotti's side eyeing a record-extending 15th title.