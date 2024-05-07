Explained: Why Kylian Mbappe’s Real Madrid announcement timeline has emerged as cause for concern

Real Madrid will most likely complete the signing of Kylian Mbappe this summer, but the announcement timeline has raised concerns in the Bernabeu dressing room. However, it is uncertain when the superstar might eventually make the announcement official.

Current reports (via GFNF) have claimed that Kylian Mbappe will openly announce his move to Real Madrid once Paris Saint-Germain are done playing in the Champions League. PSG are currently looking to overturn a loss against Borussia Dortmund in the semi-final stages while Madrid are looking to beat Bayern Munich.

If both sides manage to win their semi-final ties, they will meet in the final of the competition, and any announcement from Mbappe prior to this could lead to a conflict of interest. When the forward's Champions League run with PSG ends, whether in the semi-finals or in the final, the announcement will be imminent.

However, it will not be in Real Madrid's hands, but in Mbappe's. According to a report from Revelo (via GFNF), this has raised potential concerns among the staff and players at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Madridistas have enjoyed a rather successful season, winning the La Liga recently. They could also win the UEFA Champions League, and they don't want Mbappe's announcement to "overshadow their achievements".

This is not surprising, as the superstar's move to the Bernabeu will arguably be the biggest news of the transfer window when it happens.

Los Blancos would prefer it if Mbappe reveals his move to the club after the season has finally ended. This will retain the focus on the achievements of the club and on the players who are set to play their final game and leave with a send-off.

It is uncertain whether Mbappe, who could well announce it before the season ends, would be willing to wait.

Kylian Mbappe's shirt number at Real Madrid decided

With the superstar forward's move to the Santiago Bernabeu imminent, there have been rumors regarding the shirt number he will pick at the club. Kylian Mbappe has notably worn the number 7 with PSG while donning the number 10 shirt with the France national team.

According to Le Parisien (via Madrid Universal), he will be looking to wear the number 10 jersey when he joins Real Madrid. However, this is currently being worn by club legend Luka Modric. The Croatian midfielder is aging though, and he could potentially leave the club at the end of the season if his contract is not renewed for another year.

It is unknown if Modric will be willing to leave the number 10 jersey for Kylian Mbappe, in the event that he continues at the club for another year. With the midfielder turning 39 towards the end of the year, nothing is certain.