Explained: Why Lionel Messi was made to wear traditional Arabian robe called 'bisht' after 2022 FIFA World Cup win

Lionel Messi led Argentina to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup after defeating France in a nerve-wracking final. Messi scored twice during the game and also found the back of the net in the penalty shootout.

The Little Magician opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 23rd minute of the game before Angel Di Maria doubled the lead in the 35th minute.

Kylian Mbappe bagged a brace by scoring in the 80th and 81st minutes of the game.

The game headed into extra time and Messi once again restored Argentina's lead by tapping home from close range in the 108th minute. Mbappe once again leveled the proceedings with a penalty goal in the 118th minute of the match.

The game was headed for penalties. While La Albiceleste scored from all four of their shots, Emiliano Martinez denied Kingsley Coman and Aurelien Tchouameni sent his shot well wide of the post.

Argentina's 36-year-long drought finally came to an end. However, when Lionel Messi arrived on the stage to lift the FIFA World Cup trophy, he was wrapped around with a 'bisht'.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC LIONEL MESSI FINALLY GETS HIS WORLD CUP! LIONEL MESSI FINALLY GETS HIS WORLD CUP! 🐐🏆 https://t.co/wVAl6C3xcb

'Bisht' is a black piece of clothing with golden linings on it. It is generally given to esteemed individuals like kings, imams, emirs, and more. The dress is also worn on special celebratory occasions.

Hence, it was a gesture from the Middle Eastern country to show their respect towards Messi and his country's incredible achievement.

Apart from collective glory, Messi was also named the player of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and was awarded the Golden Ball award. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward scored seven goals and provided three assists during the tournament in Qatar.

Brazilian great Pele congratulated Lionel Messi and Argentina for FIFA World Cup triumph

Argentina vs. France: Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup was a massive moment in Argentina captain Lionel Messi's professional career. Brazilian legend Pele, who won the tournament a record three times, congratulated Messi for his achievements.

He wrote on Instagram (via GOAL):

"Today, football continues to tell its story, as always, in an enthralling way, Messi winning his first World Cup, as his trajectory deserved. My dear friend, Mbappe, scoring four goals in a final. What a gift it was to watch this spectacle to the future of our sport. And I couldn't fail to congratulate Morocco for the incredible campaign. It's great to see Africa shine. Congratulations Argentina! Certainly Diego is smiling now."

Ben Hayward @bghayward



Maradona didn't win European Cup.



Cruyff has no World Cup.



Ronaldo didn't win UCL.



Cristiano hasn't won World Cup.



Whatever happens today,



#ARG #FIFAWorldCup Pelé never played in Europe.Maradona didn't win European Cup.Cruyff has no World Cup.Ronaldo didn't win UCL.Cristiano hasn't won World Cup.Whatever happens today, #Messi is the greatest. One match 11 vs 11 won't change that. Pelé never played in Europe.Maradona didn't win European Cup.Cruyff has no World Cup.Ronaldo didn't win UCL.Cristiano hasn't won World Cup.Whatever happens today, #Messi is the greatest. One match 11 vs 11 won't change that.#ARG #FIFAWorldCup

Get Argentina vs France Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes