Explained: Why is Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo nicknamed ‘El Bicho’?

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo earned the nickname 'El Bicho' while playing for Real Madrid. It's a Spanish term that means 'The Bug'.

The Portuguese spent almost a decade in Spain with Real Madrid. He joined them from Manchester United for a then-world-record fee of €94 million in 2009. He went on to score 450 goals and provide 131 assists in 438 games across competitions for Los Blancos. He won four Ballons d'Or award, and four Champions League and two La Liga titles, among other honours.

The Portuguese is also Real Madrid's all-time top scorer, with the second being Karim Benzema with 323 strikes. That shows the domination Ronaldo had at the club. His dribbling skills, heading ability, directness and lethal two-footedness often struck fear in opponents.

That's why Spanish sports broadcaster Manolo Lama gave him the nickname 'El Bicho' while commentating during a game. It means a bug that can frighten his opponents, fitting perfectly with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

While Ronaldo left Madrid for Juventus in 2018, he still continues to be a feared goalscorer. The 37-year-old recently became the all-time top scorer in football (club and country) with 815 goals in 1,121 games.

TC @totalcristiano • All time top scorer in football history.

• All time Real Madrid top scorer.

• All time Champions League top scorer.

• All time European international top scorer.

• All time international football top scorer.



Cristiano Ronaldo is the record breaker. • All time top scorer in football history.• All time Real Madrid top scorer.• All time Champions League top scorer.• All time European international top scorer.• All time international football top scorer.Cristiano Ronaldo is the record breaker. https://t.co/k17hdt1s9b

He scored multiple key goals for Manchester United last season, earning them much-needed points in an otherwise abysmal campaign.

'El Bicho' will now hope to start next season well and also lead Portugal to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Cristiano Ronaldo to stay at Manchester United, snubbing David Beckham's Inter Miami

According to the Daily Star, David Beckham, owner of Inter Miami, was interested in bringing in the Portuguese ace to Major League Soccer (MLS) this summer. However, Ronaldo is set to stay at Old Trafford next season.

Chelsea and Bayern Munich were also linked with the forward, but those reports seem to have died down quickly.

Manchester United haven't signed anyone in the transfer market so far, while their rivals have been bolstering their ranks. That's a point of concern for the former Real Madrid forward. New United manager Erik ten Hag will now talk to Ronaldo as the Red Devils resume training and could even make him the team's captain.

Current captain Harry Maguire had a tough time last season, both as a player and captain. So, Ten Hag could look to appoint a new club captain for next season.

