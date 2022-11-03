Explained: Why PSG finished second in UEFA Champions League Group H despite having identical record as Benfica

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have had to settle for second place in Group H of the Champions League despite finishing on identical points and goal difference as winners Benfica.

The Parisians beat Juventus 2-1 on matchday six (2 November) thanks to Kylian Mbappe's brilliant solo goal in the 13th minute.

Leanardo Bonnuci drew Juve level in the 39th minute, but Nuno Mendes came off the bench in the 68th minute and fired home a 69th-minute winner.

However, Benfica thrashed Maccabi Haifa 6-1 with goals from Goncalo Ramos (20), Petar Musa (59), Alex Grimaldo (69), Rafa Silva (73), Henrique Araujo (88) and Joao Maria (90+2).

Haifa only answered through Tjaronn Chery's 26th-minute penalty.

It means Christophe Galtier's men will head into the last 16 in second place due to the away goals rule.

The two sides had conjured up a 1-1 draw at both the Parc des Princes and the Estadio da Luz.

They both scored 16 goals each throughout the group stages, securing four wins apiece alongside the two draws between the pair.

However, Benfica managed nine goals away from home to PSG's six which has proved to be decisive in determining the winner of Group H.

Who can PSG draw in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League?

Galtier's men may face last season's victors Madrid once again

Having finished second, the Parisians are in for a tough encounter in the Round of 16 as they will face a group winner.

These teams include:

Group A winners Napoli, who have lost just once in the competition this season and have bagged 20 goals.

Group B winners FC Porto, who secured top spot on the final matchday with a 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid.

Group C winners Bayern Munich, who won every single fixture including wins over Barcelona and Inter Milan.

Group D winners Tottenham Hotspur, who edged out Eintracht Frankfurt by a point to secure top spot.

Group E winners Chelsea, who staged an admirable turnaround having been bottom after matchday one.

Group F winners and reigning champions Real Madrid, of whom beat PSG last season in the last 16 with a 3-2 aggregate victory.

Group G winners Manchester City, who are touted as the favorites to lift the trophy come June next year.

The competition only gets tougher from here on out and Galtier's side will be kicking themselves that they have finished second in such agonizing fashion.

One team PSG will definitely want to avoid is Madrid as memories from last season's demoralizing exit still plague the Parisians.

