Explained: Why Vancouver Whitecaps are giving away free tickets after Lionel Messi no-show against Inter Miami

Major League Soccer side Vancouver Whitecaps have decided that fans who attended the team's clash against Inter Miami will be provided a free ticket to a future game. This comes after huge excitement for the match was short-lived after it was announced that Lionel Messi would not be making the trip to Canada.

An e-mail sent by the club to the fans read (via DailyHive):

“As a thank you for your continued support, all fans in attendance tonight for our game against Inter Miami CF will receive a complimentary ticket to a future 2024 regular season match. Additional details will be sent to you via email next week.”

Further, all food and drinks at the game were made half-price, while attendees under 18 were eligible to receive a free kids' meal.

With Inter Miami announcing over the week that the likes of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Sergio Busquets would not be making the journey, fans of the Argentine superstar began to call for refunds. The Whitecaps sold close to 50,000 tickets when the game was announced, with the average ticket price believed to be $180.

When asked about the 36-year-old's absence, Inter Miami manager Gerardo 'Tata' Martino claimed that the side's intense schedule was the reason behind the decision. Following a game last Sunday, the Herons are set to have two home games next week against Atlanta United and St. Louis.

Speaking to ESPN, Martino said:

“We trained [on Thursday]. When we finished, I conferred with the coaching staff and talked with the players, and at that moment we decided that they would not form part of the team.”

Despite missing multiple stars, Inter Miami showed their class in a 2-1 win. Goals from Robert Taylor and Leonardo Campana meant the side continued to be on top of the Eastern Conference standings.

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami hoping to sign outgoing Real Madrid star

Nacho is set to leave in the summer.

Inter Miami are looking to sign outgoing Real Madrid defender Nacho Fernandez. According to Spanish outlet Relevo, the Florida side are keen on adding the experience of the 34-year-old to their team.

He is set to captain Lionel Messi's former rivals, Real Madrid, in their upcoming Champions League final clash against Borussia Dortmund. Nacho came up through Los Blancos' academy, going on to make 363 appearances.

The central defender will join the likes of Messi, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets and Luis Suarez if he moves to Inter Miami. With his Madrid contract set to expire at the end of the season, he could join the Herons in the summer, similar to what the Argentine superstar did last season.