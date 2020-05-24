'Explosive' EPL target Timo Werner likened to former Liverpool star Fernando Torres

EPL target Werner has drawn comparisons with former Liverpool striker Fernando Torres

EPL target Timo Werner is one of the most sought after players in world football currently. With 27 goals in all competition this season for RB Leipzig, the German striker has attracted interest from the EPL, most notably from Liverpool.

Former EPL midfielder Owen Hargreaves believes that Werner would fit in like a glove with the runaway EPL leaders. Hargreaves, who represented Manchester United and Manchester City in the EPL, compared Werner to ex Liverpool striker Fernando Torres.

I think the transfer is happening (of Werner to Liverpool). Interestingly, Timo Werner now has a new Social Media & Marketing agency. The boss of this agency is also Jürgen Klopp’s manager. Werner is also talking a lot about #LFC in the public. [@CFBayern - Exclusive Interview] pic.twitter.com/LZg7SWh7Ug — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) May 22, 2020

Speaking to Standard Sport, Hargreaves referred to the EPL target as an explosive player who could devastate teams on the counter.

"Werner is the Fernando Torres type, where he is super explosive, he will run away from anyone."

While Torres won the UEFA Champions League and the Europa League with fellow EPL side Chelsea, he played the best football of his career at Liverpool.

With Steven Gerrard behind him, Torres established himself as one of the best attackers in the EPL but left under controversial circumstances in 2011.

Hargreaves drew comparisons between the pair and added that Werner's skill set is tailor-made for the EPL.

"He's got to make sure that he gets the right fit. We saw this with Torres when he left Liverpool, the way they played, Stevie G [Gerrard] playing those balls through the middle — a match made in heaven."

In January 2011, Torres cited Liverpool's lack of ambition and secured a £50 million move to EPL side Chelsea, which was the British transfer record fee at the time.

EPL sides to battle it out for Werner

Tottenham Hotspur v RB Leipzig - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

While EPL sides Manchester United and Chelsea are following Werner closely, the German international has reportedly declared that he only wants to sign for Liverpool.

"Liverpool are the best team in the world at the moment, and when you're linked with that team it makes me very proud."

"It's a pleasure but I know Liverpool play a lot of good players and I have to improve myself and to learn much more things to get on this level to play there."

Having previously referred to the Reds as the best club in the world, Werner also lavished praise on EPL boss Jurgen Klopp. Speaking after Leipzig's 1-0 victory against EPL Tottenham Hotspur in the first leg of the UCL Round of 16 tie, Werner lavished praise on his compatriot.

"Jurgen Klopp is the best coach in the world. There is a lot to suggest that my style of play would suit there [Liverpool]."

Hargreaves' comments add more value to the claims that Werner would thrive in Liverpool's system. While the would-be EPL champions are spearheaded by the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino in attack, Werner's addition would add depth and quality to an already world-class front line.

Most goals scored in Europe's top five leagues this season:



❍ Ciro Immobile (27)

❍ Robert Lewandowski (26)

❍ Timo Werner (21)

❍ Cristiano Ronaldo (21) pic.twitter.com/dqSiut4rYy — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 17, 2020

Werner's destination remains unclear at this stage, but it remains likely that we will secure his dream switch to the EPL this summer.