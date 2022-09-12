"Extraordinary and exemplary in terms of self-sacrifice and envy" - Thierry Henry lavishes praise on PSG attacker's performance against Juventus

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has revealed his thoughts on Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Neymar amid a blistering start to the season for the Parisians so far. The Frenchman lauded the Brazilian forward for his performance against Juventus in the UEFA Champions League on September 7.

Neymar has already scored eight goals and provided six assists in just seven Ligue 1 matches so far. The 30-year-old is the top scorer in the French top flight at the moment as a result.

The former Barcelona winger also managed to register an assist in PSG's victory over Juventus in Europe, which resulted in a 2-1 scoreline.

GOAL @goal Neymar took the Ballon d'Or nomination snub personally Neymar took the Ballon d'Or nomination snub personally 😤 https://t.co/aAjRXyAs5O

Henry believes Neymar is finally showcasing his leadership qualities. The 1998 World Cup champion praised the Brazilian's work ethic both on and off the ball.

Following the Parisians' 1-0 victory over Brest in the league over the weekend, Henry said (via Canal Supporters):

"On Neymar, we can talk about his sleazy against Juventus, right foot control, left foot shot against Brest . We can talk about all that but when he does not run or would not run, we say it. There it must be said, he runs, he repeats the races to go deep. He does not balk at work, he tackles, he always remains glued to his team. He makes the effort."

Referring to Neymar's performance against Juventus, he added:

"His match against Juventus was for me extraordinary and exemplary in terms of self-sacrifice and envy. Afterwards, we know the quality he has, but that speaks to me, it's contagious. Multiplying the sprints, it's not easy. He is also physically well, he has prepared himself. What I really like at the moment is his way of being. He is a leader and he is showing it not only with the ball but also without the ball."

PSG manager Christophe Galtier joins Henry in high praise of Neymar

PSG head coach Christophe Galtier has joined Henry in lavishing praise on Neymar amid his emphatic form. The French boss claimed that the Brazil international is currently one of the best players in the world.

Galtier drew attention to the PSG forward's commitment to the craft, hailing the 30-year-old's personal investment in himself and the team this season.

Following the Parisians' 1-0 victory over Brest, the Frenchman told reporters (via GOAL):

"I have always considered him [Neymar] to be one of the best players on the planet, but I have a much more informed and sharpened eye on his daily investment. Before, during and after training sessions. He is very invested on a personal level but also in the interest of the team. He is a great professional and a great player. I discover him with pleasure every day."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy