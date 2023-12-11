"Extraordinary players make their team sublime" - Didier Deschamps puts Kylian Mbappe in same bracket as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

France head coach Didier Deschamps has claimed that Kylian Mbappe is on the same level as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. He believes that the Frenchman is an elite talent and makes the national side a much better team.

Speaking to Le Parisien, Deschamps claimed that Mbappe's influence on the team is similar to Messi and Ronaldo. He said (via GOAL):

"Is the French team stronger with Kylian Mbappe? Yes, just as Argentina is stronger with Messi and Portugal with Ronaldo. These extraordinary players make their team sublime. It's been like that for as long as soccer has existed. After that, Kylian is part of a collective and knows full well that he needs the others."

Mbappe was a key figure under Deschamps at both FIFA World Cup 2018 and 2022. He helped his side win the tournament in Brazil and ended up with the Golden Boot in Qatar, where they finished second to Messi's Argentina.

Kylian Mbappe has been compared to Lionel Messi multiple times

Didier Deschamps is not the only coach to compare Kylian Mbappe to Lionel Messi. Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Mauricio Pochettino also backed the Frenchman to be at the same level as the Argentine, saying via Le10Sports in 2021:

"I have no doubts that Mbappé is at that level, that of Messi or Cristiano and that it is a fortune to have him here with Neymar and with Messi. It is a satisfaction to see him in each training session. It is clear that he is one of the great talents, he is present and future."

Netherlands legend Ruud Gullit also gave the same opinion earlier this year. He was adamant that the PSG star is on the same level as Messi and was quoted by TOI as saying:

"He is at the same level [as Lionel Messi]. What he has done in the World Cup final, to take that responsibility as a young kid, it's unbelievable. I find that extraordinary. Mbappe is an unbelievable talent that you see every week.

"With all the stories about him going to Real Madrid [last season]. he kept calm, still scoring goals, without caring for what people say about him. I am impressed with Mbappe. Really, really impressed."

Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi played 67 matches together at PSG. They combined for 34 goals at the club and helped them win the title in both seasons.