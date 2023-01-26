"Extremely keen on the move" - Journalist delivers encouraging update on Chelsea's pursuit of £100m-rated midfielder

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo, who is also keen on a move.

The Blues have already made six signings in the ongoing January transfer window, signing David Datro Fofana, Andrey Santos, Benoit Badiashile, Noni Madueke, Mykhailo Mudryk, and Joao Felix (on loan). They are now looking to add more reinforcements.

As per CBS journalist Ben Jacobs, the west London side are highly interested in bringing Caicedo to Stamford Bridge this January. However, Brighton have put a speculative £100 million price tag on the midfielder as they are unwilling to part ways with him mid-season.

Despite this, Jacobs claims that an offer of above £75 million could tempt them to sell the Ecuadorian midfielder in January. He reported:

"Brighton are not seriously quoting £100m. What they are actually saying is Caicedo is not for sale. The figure itself comes from Graham Potter's own "half-joking, "half-serious" (as Brighton CEO Paul Barber put it) valuation when he was still Brighton boss."

He added:

"An offer of £75m+ (or one with a strong structure for less) would still give Brighton a serious decision to make, especially with Caicedo extremely keen on the move. He's very humble & focused, so will not force a transfer like Wesley Fofana, but he'd love a January move to #CFC."

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen An offer of £75m+ (or one with a strong structure for less) would still give Brighton a serious decision to make, especially with Caicedo extremely keen on the move. He's very humble & focused, so will not force a transfer like Wesley Fofana, but he'd love a January move to #CFC An offer of £75m+ (or one with a strong structure for less) would still give Brighton a serious decision to make, especially with Caicedo extremely keen on the move. He's very humble & focused, so will not force a transfer like Wesley Fofana, but he'd love a January move to #CFC.

Caicedo, 21, has put in impressive performances for Brighton this season, making 21 appearances across competitions. He could be a good addition to Chelsea, who could see Jorginho and N'Golo Kante leave in the summer following the expiration of their contracts.

Jacobs also claimed that Brighton are looking to sign RB Leipzig midfielder Amadou Haidara and have seen an offer being rejected. If they sign the Malian midfielder, they could sell Caicedo to Chelsea in January.

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen Chelsea haven't given up on Moises Caicedo. Brighton have had an offer rejected for Leipzig's Amadou Haidara. If they sign him, there's a feeling Caicedo could yet leave. Not easy for Brighton since Leipzig don't want to sell. Clause in Haidara's contract only allows summer exit. Chelsea haven't given up on Moises Caicedo. Brighton have had an offer rejected for Leipzig's Amadou Haidara. If they sign him, there's a feeling Caicedo could yet leave. Not easy for Brighton since Leipzig don't want to sell. Clause in Haidara's contract only allows summer exit. https://t.co/a0IUdodf1J

Chelsea receive big injury boost ahead of Fulham clash

Newcastle United v CFC - Premier League

The Blues host Fulham in their next Premier League clash on February 3. Ahead of the game, Chelsea have received a major injury boost as Reece James and Ben Chilwell could be back in action against the Cottagers.

Both fullbacks have missed a major part of the season due to their respective injuries and the Blues have certainly missed their presence. The west London side are currently 10th in the Premier League table, 10 points below fourth-placed Manchester United.

James and Chilwell have been pictured in training in recent days and could at least return to the bench for Chelsea's clash against Fulham.

Poll : 0 votes