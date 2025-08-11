“F*ck you!” - Chelsea hero Eden Hazard says Mourinho and Conte would ‘kill’ him if they found out about his pre-match work for upcoming game

Former Chelsea winger Eden Hazard has jokingly said that Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte would've 'killed him' if they saw him working hard for an upcoming match. The Belgian is preparing for a charity match in South Korea in September.

Hazard retired at 32 in 2023. He was known to have fun on the pitch throughout his career and not work as hard as he could off it. This also led to him failing after a big move to Real Madrid from Chelsea in 2019.

The former Belgian winger now takes part in charity matches all over the world. He is set for the 'Icon Match' at the Seoul World Cup Stadium in mid-September. Hazard has been working hard to get fit for it as well, as he told Shoot For Love (via GOAL):

“Last year, my team-mates didn’t pass the ball to me enough! This time, the real Hazard is coming. I just need to prove it again on the field.”

Hazard will represent the Creative Team (FC Sphere) in the match against the Shield Team (Shield United). When asked what some of his former coaches would think of his preparation, the Belgian said:

“F*ck you! You never did something with us and now you do training! Conte is going to kill me. Mourinho is going to kill me. Sorry boss!”

Hazard played under Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte at Chelsea. He registered 36 goals and 26 assists in 125 games under Mourinho and 34 goals and 20 assists in 94 games under Conte.

When former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho opened up about Eden Hazard's training methods

In an interview with talkSPORT in 2021, former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho spoke about Eden Hazard. He heaped praise on the former Real Madrid winger's abilities and talent. However, he also added that the Belgian needs to train better to become an even greater player.

Mourinho said:

"He is this amazing player, and you can imagine if he was a top professional. When he went to Real Madrid, I thought, 'Wow, this guy is going to the biggest club in the world and is going to feel this huge pressure to be always at the top. This guy is going to win the Golden Ball, because he is amazing.'"

"But in terms of his fitness, his speed, his condition, he would be a much better player [if he trained properly]. What you see is just the talent that got Eden to where he is. He gets on the pitch every morning, and he doesn't work much. You can imagine what he could be if he was a top professional."

Hazard made 352 appearances for Chelsea after arriving from LOSC in 2012. He scored 110 goals and provided 88 assists, helping them win two Premier League titles and one UEFA Champions League trophy, among other honors.

