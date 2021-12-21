“F*** you guys with your hashtags” – Chelsea star reacts furiously after Vincent Kompany faces racial abuse

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has encouraged the Belgium Pro League to take action after Vincent Kompany was racially abused during Anderlecht’s draw against Club Brugge.

The two teams played out a 2-2 draw on Sunday as Anderlecht equalized twice through goals from Francis Amuzu and Wesley Hoedt. However, Anderlecht manager Vincent Kompany revealed after the game that his entire team was racially abused throughout the game. He said:

"I leave this match disgusted. My staff and I were insulted during the whole game. Racist insults that were aimed at the players too. The day ends badly. I’m going to get together with my staff and the people who matter to me. We should not still have to go through this."

The former Manchester City captain has received support from former Belgium team-mate and current Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku. The striker wrote the following on Instagram:

"An icon like Vincent Kompany has been insulted because of his skin colour. Enough is enough F*** you with your hashtags, take real action now."

Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku speaks out against racism during time on sidelines

The Belgian striker is himself no stranger to arguably the most prevalent evil in football. During his time in Serie A with Inter Milan, Romelu Lukaku was racially abused multiple times. This included a time when former TV commentator Luciano Passirani made racially charged comments on air.

Meanwhile, Lukaku’s return to Chelsea this summer has not gone as planned thus far. He was initially injured and has recently tested positive for COVID-19. The Chelsea summer signing has five goals in 16 appearances across all competitions and is not expected to return for at least a week.

In his absence, Chelsea have relied on the likes of Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic up top. A slump in form has seen them drop four points in their last two games against easier opposition in the form of Everton and Wolves.

They have fallen six points off Manchester City at the top of the table.

Chelsea welcomed N’Golo Kante in their last Premier League match against Wolves. They now look forward to the return of multiple other key players over the next few days, including Lukaku.

Romelu Lukaku might not have gotten off to a good start but is still one of the most important players that Thomas Tuchel can count on. Chelsea host Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on 2nd January which can be a crucial fixture in the title race.

Edited by Aditya Singh