"F***ing get out" - Mark Clattenburg reveals he threw a boot towards 'idiot' Jose Mourinho due to 'ridiculous mind games'

Former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg has shed light on an ill-tempered incident involving Jose Mourinho when the Portuguese tactician was in-charge of Manchester United.

In a column for the Daily Mail, Clattenburg revealed that Mourinho blamed him for Manchester United's draw against Stoke City in 2017, an incident that eventually led to him being asked to leave the dressing room by the experienced referee.

“It was Stoke v Manchester United, January 21st 2017. Not long after full-time there was a knock at my dressing room door, United manager Mourinho came in. ‘You must be happy this time,’ I said. ‘You can’t blame me for that draw, can you?’ 'I can,' he said.”

“He started going on about a handball in the penalty area by Ryan Shawcross. ‘What you on about?’ I said. ‘I got that right, I know I did.’ ‘No. I’ve seen the video. You were wrong.’ He was going on and on. Shut up man, will you?”

"I can't be bothered with idiots like that," writes Clattenburg on Mourinho

Widely regarded as one of the most popular referees of his generation, Clattenburg was a fiery personality and didn't shy away from making himself heard. Elaborating on his altercation with Mourinho, the Englishman said he went to bed that night thinking he's had enough with 'idiots like him.'

"I drove home while going over and over the Shawcross incident. I watched it on Match of the Day and I was right, the ball hit him flush on the chest. So why was Mourinho playing funny buggers with me?"

"I went to bed that night and I knew I’d had enough. ‘You know what,’ I thought, ‘I can’t be bothered with idiots like that any more.’"

Clattenburg left the Premier League in 2017 for a role with the Saudi Arabian Football Association, where he replaced Howard Webb as the country's Head of Refereeing.

Mourinho, on the other hand, was dismissed as Manchester United boss in December 2018. He is currently in charge of Serie A giants AS Roma after an unsuccessful spell with Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.

