"F**kin hell, this guy is amazing!" - Manchester City's Rodri praises Real Madrid superstar ahead of UCL semi-final clash

Manchester City and Real Madrid are set to face each other in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final tie at the Etihad Stadium tomorrow (April 26).

Ahead of the encounter, Cityzens midfielder Rodri has showered praise on Los Blancos striker Karim Benzema for his brilliant displays in recent games.

Benzema has scored a whopping seven goals for Real Madrid in his last three Champions League appearances.

Rodri believes the Frenchman is currently in the "best moment of his career" and praised his all-around contribution to the team.

Real Madrid - Man City

🏟️ Etihad

First leg: April 26/27



🏟️ Bernabeu

Return: May 3/4



Liverpool - Villarreal

🏟️ Anfield

: April 26/27



🏟️ Ceramics

When quizzed on Benzema following Manchester City’s 5-1 victory over Watford last weekend, the midfielder told reporters (as quoted by Goal):

"He is in the best moment of his career. He understands every part of the game and is scoring goals, important goals.

"I would say f*cking hell, this guy is amazing in every game and he not only scores goals but makes his team feel comfortable with the ball and as Ancelotti says, he is the modern striker in football so we have to be aware of him and all of Real Madrid."

The Spaniard added:

'I played against him for a few years and he is a great player, but not only him, in terms of quality, they always have that."

Rodri also warned Manchester City of the threat posed by Real Madrid ahead of their highly anticipated clash tomorrow. He said:

"This is a team that of course have the experience of the competition and wait for their opportunity. This is the best thing about them.

"They are not consistent over 90 minutes but are always dangerous. We have to be aware. The first game is here at home, so we have to do our best."

How Real Madrid and Manchester City fared in the Champions League quarterfinals

Karim Benzema is currently firing on all cylinders for Los Blancos

Real Madrid had to fight really hard to earn a slim 5-4 victory over Chelsea on aggregate in the quarter-final stage of the Champions League. They won the first leg 3-1 in London but lost by the same scoreline in Spain. Los Blancos needed moments of magic from Karim Benzema and Luka Modric to go through in extra time.

Manchester City also had to overcome a difficult tie, winning 1-0 against Atletico Madrid in England and playing a goalless draw in Spain.

It'll be interesting to see what happens when these two teams face each other tomorrow.

